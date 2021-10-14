‘It’s like a funeral’ Wenger discusses his Arsenal exit

Arsene Wenger has opened up on the pain of being forced out of Arsenal in 2018, two decades after he joined the club.

The 71-year-old remains one of the club’s most successful managers and his “invincible” team of the 2003/2004 season will remain in our memories for long after Liverpool failed to match their record in the 2019/2020 season.

Wenger is the subject of a new documentary titled: Arsene Wenger: Invincible.

It chronicles the life of the Frenchman as he becomes Arsenal’s boss and brings a fresh style of play to the Premier League.

He would stay at the club for over 20 years, but fans eventually forced him out after repeated failure in winning another Premier League title.

By the 2017/2018 season, “Wenger Out” had become an anthem at the Emirates, and the club had no choice but to end his reign.

In describing how he left the club in the Amazon Prime documentary, Wenger said via The Daily Mail: ‘You realise at the end of something, it’s like a funeral’

One of his best-ever players at the club, Dennis Bergkamp, said he stayed for too long.

‘It would have been easier if he would have made a decision,’ the former striker suggested.

The documentary is expected to be available to watch in cinemas from November 11 and on the streaming platform from November 22.