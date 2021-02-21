“It’s like he’s lost his super power” pundit savages Aubameyang after City loss

After netting a sensational hat-trick against Leeds United last weekend, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was back to his bad habits as he did little in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

The striker failed to lead by example as Arsenal fell to yet another defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jamie Redknapp watched as the former Borussia Dortmund man laboured for much of the game and claimed that he is past his best.

He says Auba could deliver some moments of magic as he did against Leeds, but Arsenal shouldn’t expect that to be consistent now.

Redknapp adds that the striker was an explosive player who ran past defenders when he first moved to the Emirates, but he has lost his superpower now.

On a positive note, he says that the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have stepped up to lead the way and need others to join them.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Mirror Football: “Look at Aubameyang; Aubameyang is past his best. He’s going to have moments, he’s going to get hat-tricks.

“When I watch him sometimes, it’s like he’s lost his super power. You saw him run past people when he first came to the Premier League.

“I’d see him run past people at Dortmund. I’m seeing now, a player that looks like he’s going to get bullied every occasion. And he’s your leading light.

“The likes of [Bukayo] Saka and [Emile] Smith Rowe, they’re the ones leading the way. It’s the other players that I feel need to step up more.”