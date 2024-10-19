“It’s like they didn’t really” Walcott reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Bournemouth

Theo Walcott has questioned Arsenal’s preparation for their match against Bournemouth after the Gunners suffered a defeat on the South Coast.

Arsenal went into the game with an impressive unbeaten away record, and many expected them to secure a win, even if it wasn’t straightforward.

However, the early red card for William Saliba left them vulnerable, leading to a 2-0 loss as they conceded twice without finding the net.

Bournemouth displayed more determination from the outset, pressing Mikel Arteta’s side into numerous turnovers, even before Saliba’s dismissal.

After watching the game, Walcott suggested that Arsenal may not have been adequately prepared for the challenge.

He said, on Sky Sports:

“I’d never felt Arsenal were in control at any point during the game, they felt really sluggish coming out of the blocks. They felt, for me, that they were coming off of international duty, that was the issue. It’s like they didn’t really have a lot of time to work together and that was quite evident to see.”

It is normal for our preparedness for that game to be questioned, but there is no reason we played that poorly and now have to show character by winning our next match.

