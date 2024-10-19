“It’s like they didn’t really” Walcott reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Bournemouth

Theo Walcott has questioned Arsenal’s preparation for their match against Bournemouth after the Gunners suffered a defeat on the South Coast.
Arsenal went into the game with an impressive unbeaten away record, and many expected them to secure a win, even if it wasn’t straightforward.
However, the early red card for William Saliba left them vulnerable, leading to a 2-0 loss as they conceded twice without finding the net.
Bournemouth displayed more determination from the outset, pressing Mikel Arteta’s side into numerous turnovers, even before Saliba’s dismissal.
After watching the game, Walcott suggested that Arsenal may not have been adequately prepared for the challenge.
He said, on Sky Sports:
“I’d never felt Arsenal were in control at any point during the game, they felt really sluggish coming out of the blocks. They felt, for me, that they were coming off of international duty, that was the issue. It’s like they didn’t really have a lot of time to work together and that was quite evident to see.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is normal for our preparedness for that game to be questioned, but there is no reason we played that poorly and now have to show character by winning our next match.
Whatever we say, with the players we had out there today and the players Bournemouth put out we should have done better. Our team and squad dwarfed Bournemouth. We were poor.
Very poor performance from Arsenal today. It’s clear that we do not have a good team this season to compete for any trophy. Arsenal doctrine of picking up red cards in nearly every two or three games will really dent any hope for title this season. It’s hard for a team to win a game with ten men. Every season Arsenal almost picks the highest number of red cards, how could we be able to win games with ten men. Arsenal are not like man. City, they can have red card in a game and still go on to win that game but that the opposite to Arsenal. Every time we have red, we either draw or lose. Arteta must address this issue of red cards to the players.