It’s much too early to call Arsenal favourites for the title, but if we beat Man United this weekend….

So here we are, halfway through the season and Arsenal have played every single team in the Premier League except for the crucial matchup against Manchester City, who we won’t face in the EPL for another month yet, so we may be five points clear right now with only one defeat to our name, but there is still another 20 games to go.

As Andy Cole, who won the title five times with Man United, told Betway this week: “Sir Alex Ferguson always said to us that the title race doesn’t get decided in January, it gets decided in April. It’s too hard to give a prediction for the title with so many games to go because there are so many peaks and troughs to come.”

Right now Arsenal are slight favourites over Pep Guardiola’s side in the betting for the title, with Man United way back at 20/1, but those football odds could change immensely in the coming months, and this week’s game between Man United and Arsenal could have a massive effect on the final outcome.

A win for United would make them just 5 points behind the Gunners and we could see Ten Hag’s team move a bit closer to the top two in the betting, especially if Man City continue to drop unexpected points.

As Arsenal’s only defeat this season was to United at the Emirates, this return match could affect the confidence of either side that loses, as neither of them are in the habit of dropping points this season. As Andy Cole said: “Over 38 games you will always hit a rough patch, but Arsenal and Man Utd haven’t had one yet, and we don’t know how they’ll deal with it when they do because they’re not used to being in this position.

“Arsenal are doing extremely well, they’re playing some very good football, but when that rough patch happens it will be a test. Not many of that dressing room have been in that position. If they lose a couple of games, it’s suddenly right back on again.”

Conversely, if Arsenal play as imperiously as they did against Tottenham and get their revenge convincingly at Old Trafford, then confidence at the Emirates will go sky high (not that it isn’t at the moment), but Man United may feel they have blown their biggest chance to get themselves back in the mix.

If it’s a draw? Well, both sides may be happy with that, although Arteta hates dropping points!