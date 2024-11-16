It’s much too early to write off Arsenal’s chances of winning the EPL title

The Margin for Error is closing but we’re still only in gameweek 11.

A lot of us Arsenal fans have been very worried, worried and frustrated at the same time due to the current form of the Gunners. The form has been momentarily put to a halt due to to the current international break, but Arsenal finally putting it to an end to it will be all want to see at the moment.

The Gunners are currently on a run of two wins out of our last seven games in all competitions with none of those wins coming in the Premier League. Indeed our last win in the League came against Southampton over a month ago with the Gunners remaining winless in the following four games ever since.

This form has led to many including some sections of our own fan base writing us off for the title and I’m sure no one would blame them. The form we’re on currently is not the form of champions, that’s the sad reality, but looking at it from a different perspective,then it’s most likely too soon to write ourselves off from winning the title.

Firstly it’s only gameweek 11, even Southampton who are currently rock bottom of the pile cannot be mathematically written off to win the title. Now I understand that may sound foolish but you cannot be definitive about anything in football terms even though you can make an educated assumption on Southampton being out due to a number of factors.

Now the point is it’s too early to judge even though we’re nine points off the top. Furthermore I just don’t see the PL being won this season with over 90 points, the reason this would be of any boost to us is that there are 81 points remaining to play for this season. If Arsenal were to win all our remaining games, we’ll end up on a century of points and if the League was to be won on let’s say 91 points then it will still provide us with a margin for error. The reason why I don’t even think it will take the 90 points mark to win the league is because of the vulnerability of Man City this season, and just because I don’t see this Liverpool team continuing this amazing run of form, they will surely have some sort of blip sooner or later.

This should just tell you that 9 points may not be too much to surmount in a season that is gearing up to be the most competitive in recent years. Supposedly “lesser” teams are getting more competitive, we are seeing more comeback wins than ever before, even the upper to lower mid-table sides are being managed by some of the best managers in Europe. This should tell you how hard it will be to win this League with over 90 points and that will be a boost to the Gunners.

It’s a boost only if we can take advantage, and to do that we must certainly improve. We cannot kid ourselves, we have been nowhere near good enough and even though the fixtures haven’t favored us one bit, we must certainly be making improvements as soon as possible. Some players have been scapegoated, but we have to remember how good we were playing as a collective before the run so I have no doubt that things can only get better from here.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…