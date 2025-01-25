“It’s my job.” Calafiori delighted to have scored against Wolves

Riccardo Calafiori was ecstatic after his decisive goal secured a hard-fought victory for Arsenal against Wolves this evening. The Italian defender stepped up in a tense encounter to deliver the game’s only goal, ensuring the Gunners returned to London with all three points.

As expected, the clash against Wolves was far from straightforward. Arsenal faced a determined and organised opponent, and their task became even more challenging after Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially shown a straight red card. Despite being a man down for much of the match, Arsenal demonstrated their resilience and composure to stay in the contest.

The tide turned slightly in Arsenal’s favour after Wolves were also reduced to ten men, levelling the playing field. This gave the Gunners the opening they needed, and Calafiori capitalised, finding the back of the net with a crucial strike. The goal proved decisive in what was an incredibly close and hard-fought match.

Calafiori’s ability to step up in crucial moments has been a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

After the match, Calafiori reflected on his goal and emphasised his commitment to helping the team in any way he can. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Italian joked about his rare scoring contributions while underlining the importance of the win. “I think it’s so important, as you can imagine. For sure we want to win the next one. I said to my teammates, I can only score goals like this! It’s my job, you know…”

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly appreciate Calafiori’s efforts, especially in a game that could have gone either way. Matches like these highlight the importance of contributions from every area of the pitch, and goals from defenders can often prove decisive in tight contests.

If the Gunners are to sustain their title challenge, moments like this will be key. The ability of players like Calafiori to step forward and deliver when it matters most will provide Arsenal with a crucial edge in their quest for glory.