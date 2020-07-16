It’s nice to beat Liverpool but Arsenal are still miles behind

Mikel Arteta said it as it is. The gap is huge and we need to spend! by Konstantin Mitov
Ah lovely Arsenal people, football is a funny thing. For the course of the season we’ve always been the team making the stupid mistakes, but this time Liverpool pulled an Arsenal and simply gifted us 2 goals, which eventually won us the game.
It’s really nice to beat them for the first time since Klopp arrived there, but what Mikel Arteta said after the game is what I enjoyed most. He said the gap between the two teams is enormous and he was spot on.
He said we’ve closed the gap in terms of desire to play and you can see a bit more fight in the side, but quality-wise we’re miles apart and need heavy investment. When asked if the money will be there, he said he doesn’t know.
That’s all you need to know. We can analyse games and individual performances, but these set of players are here for some time now and this is the continuous result. This is their 3rd permanent manager and some traits never go away.
This is a Liverpool team that’s dropped points a few times now since the restart, but honestly with the lead in points they had, you can get it. For Liverpool the one real issue was the league title they waited for 30 years for. Now it’s here and the 100 points, although nice, don’t really mean that much.
This win will boost a little confidence ahead of City. Lacazette scored again and Nelson had a really good game. Holding and Tierney looked better than Mustafi and Kolasinac, who made me so depressed when he came on.
But we looked resilient defensively and made no nonsense clearances, and we made ourselves difficult to beat and took our chance. I think we had 3 shots all game and if Willock had put it right we might even have scored a third.
But this is a one game performance. What I understood from his post match interview is “I’ve done what I can with those players and I need better material”.
Now, it’s up to the board to back him. With Partey now looking unlikely, I’m worried. We need a massive overhaul in defense and midfield.
I’m not getting hopes up too high for City. It’s a game that matters for something and we’re well known for crumbling in those. Not that we haven’t beaten them in an FA cup semi-final before, but they will not have the foot off the gas.
Don’t get me wrong, the FA cup would be lovely for sure, although Chelsea or Man Utd will be no easy task if we get past City, but whatever happens we should be as honest as Arteta was. We need massive investment in quality. It’s up to the board to show ambition now.
Konstantin
As I said in a comment yesterday, fantastic win which we should enjoy, but the gulf between the two sides is monstrous!
Norwich beat City earlier in the season, but it didn’t change anything between those clubs. Same with our win. We shouldn’t get carried away at all. We defended well in the second half, but got two very lucky goals, Martinez got away with one in the first half, and we were absolutely dominated the entire match. We could barely string 3 passes together. The team looked very scared, and devoid of ideas, constantly passing backwards at the slightest bit of pressure, then just hoofing it long.
The positive thing about the victory is that it should give us great confidence going into the semi-final against City. However it happened, we just beat the best team around, and if that doesn’t give the camp a lift, then nothing will.
This is why we love football, anything can happen! We beat City last time we played them in an FA cup semi.
Typical Arsenal ofcourse we are gonna beat wolves and liverpool just to show how damaging the stupid losses at brighton and tottenham plus that draw vs leicester were. Thats 8 pts wasted that would have seen us in 4th.
One step at a time. First, we enjoy the win and then the future will take care of itself. Everybody knows we need to invest.
I agree ThirdMan.My initial reaction after our win was one of delight, followed by embarrassment on a performance which was light years away from the Arsenal of old.A team which neutrals liked to watch because of the free flowing quality of our football.Apart from a lack of quality players,the system which Arteta is deploying out of necessity apparently ,means that we lie deep and invite teams to attack.To have any chance of improving we need to revert to a flat back four which maintains a higher line to at least give us a chance to gain some control in the midfield.I like Arteta, but I must confess to being disappointed and surprised by his reluctance to use a 4-3-3 system to match up with the likes of Man City and Liverpool.We got lucky last night,but if we play as poorly in the Cup against Man City we are likely to be thumped.Finally on Sunday I sincerely hope AMN is given a chance to man Mark Sterling out of the game.Tierney coped very well with Salah last night but as for Pepe, he should not start on Sunday.Nelson showed me enough to fully justify retaining his place.