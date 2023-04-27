It’s no disgrace to lose to this Man City team, but Arsenal just rolled over and died…

Arsenal Let Moment Pass Them By by Dan Smith

There’s zero disgrace losing to this Man City side. Sometimes you have to up your hands and admit when a team is better than you. Make zero mistake, this Man City are better than us.

It’s why I argued I would bite your hand off for a draw before kicking off, because our record at the Etihad is so poor.

What’s not acceptable though is rolling over and dying.

If you were an alien watching this sport for the first time you would be shocked to know we were the side top of the table. You would be even more amazed to learn the stakes on the line in this match.

How many ex Gunners talked about the current version needing the game of their lives? A chance to write themselves into our proud history?

An opportunity to become immortal.

Even the likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville were positive about how we should approach Wednesday.

Both pundits spoke about how Pep Guardiola gets excited by these fixtures. How a Haaland and De Bruyne play with a smile on their faces the bigger the occasion.

They argued there was zero reason Arsenal’s players didn’t do the same. After all, what a position to be in, 6 games left and your destiny in your own hands in a title race. That’s something to embrace not fear.

How many of our players played with a smile on their faces compared to being terrified?

Personally, I asked how many in our squad truly believed they could get a result in Manchester?

Arteta said he would ‘kill’ his players if there was any self-doubt. Yet from the first second we played like a team who had an inferior complex.

We backed off, not even pressing when Ederson had the ball. We let the Champions play their game. It was too easy for them to get in while we again just passed the ball sideways.

Our manager has to take responsibility as well.

After three draws his response was essentially to play the same system.

I said it would be neglect for the Spaniard to wake up on Thursday realising certain individuals bottled it when the evidence had been apparent the previous Friday. Yet apart from Xhaka’s return from illness he went for the same line up.

It’s not a coincidence that with so much on the line we responded with our worst performance of the season.

Just like 12 months ago we didn’t show up at Spurs and Newcastle when top 4 was on the line.

I said it all season long, mentally this was too big a step for our youngsters. That’s okay.What’s not okay is not showing up. Not fighting. Letting a moment pass you by.

All I ever ask is for Arsenal to be the best version of themselves.

All season we have been, but once again when it mattered, we proved to be mentally weak.

Dan

—————————————————-

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta (including discussing Man City) at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…