It’s no wonder Eidevall wants to add Daphne van Domselaar to the Arsenal Women squad

Arsenal Women are reported to be interested in signing talented Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar’s, whose star is on the rise; just last year, in 2023, a year after shining in the Euros with the Netherlands, she signed with Aston Villa to play in the fast-rising Barclays Women’s Super League. In a chat with Forbes , she reveals how ecstatic she was about moving to the WSL, admitting, “The English league, in my opinion, it’s the best league in Europe so I really wanted to join the WSL.”

Well, the fourth of five goalies (including Mary Earps, who was fifth) to be nominated for the women’s Ballon d’Or, after being nominated last year, may see her WSL career take another turn this summer.

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing her this summer . And they may do so by activating the release clause in her contract, which is worth around £200,000.

A move for the Villa goalie might finally satisfy Jonas Eidevall’s goalkeeping transfer desire from last summer. Eidevall wanted to sign Mary Earps from Manchester United, but the transfer swoop was difficult to work out. By the winter transfer, he had changed his mind, and we may now know why.

If signed, Van Domselaar might be the goalie who takes Arsenal’s Women’s defense to the next level. Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger’s goalkeeping has been questioned throughout the season. She has failed to keep clean sheets and has conceded some goals that some believe she should not have.

Van Domselaar certainly has an impressive career, for one so young, having played football from the age of 11. She started her professional career with Netherlands side FC Twente, in the 2017-18 season, moving on to be their 1st choice goalkeeper in the 2019-20 season. She stay with FC Twente through the 2022-23 season, despite a lot of international interest in her after her performance in Euro 2022. Van Domselaar then joined Villa last summer.

Internationally, she has 26 senior caps for the Netherlands, having played in Euro 2022 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia & New Zealand.

It’s nice to see Arsenal Women already prepping for next season; I only hope they can win the WSL title and enter next season as the real deal, with elite players like Dutch No. 1 Daphne van Domselaar coming onboard.

Arsenal Women already count 2 Netherlands stars within their ranks with Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova, so her international teammates could certainly help settle her into life in London!

What do you think Gooners?

