Arteta speaking at a press conference
Arsenal News Latest News

“It’s not a coincidence.” Mikel Arteta discusses Odegaard’s impact on his team

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the pivotal role Martin Odegaard plays in Arsenal’s performances, highlighting the Norwegian’s influence following a masterful display in their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Odegaard has been central to Arsenal’s system since his arrival, with Arteta shaping the team’s style and tactics around his unique abilities. His return from a two-month injury absence has clearly rejuvenated the squad, as evidenced by their commanding performance.

The club’s decision to exercise patience during Odegaard’s recovery, despite the temptation to reintegrate him prematurely, is now paying dividends. During his time away, Arsenal managed to maintain competitive form but lacked the fluidity and incisiveness Odegaard brings. His decision to forgo representing Norway during the last international break further underscored his focus on regaining full fitness, and the results were clear for all to see against Forest.

Arteta didn’t shy away from emphasising Odegaard’s value after the match. Speaking to BBC Sport, he remarked, “It’s not a coincidence. The team flows in a different way when he is playing.” This succinct statement encapsulates the transformative impact Ødegaard has on Arsenal’s gameplay, as his vision, passing, and leadership set the tempo for the team.

Odegaard v Nottingham Forest
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Norwegian’s presence doesn’t just enhance individual performances; it elevates the entire squad. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli thrive in the attacking spaces Odegaard creates, while his composure on the ball inspires confidence throughout the team.

Arsenal’s challenge moving forward is to ensure Odegaard stays fit for the remainder of the campaign. His importance cannot be overstated, and with his influence, the team can push for consistency and reclaim the dynamic form that saw them excel last season. Every player must contribute effectively to capitalise on Odegaard’s brilliance, as his performances could be the key to Arsenal’s success.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
“Arsenal looked like” Pundit says Arsenal is back to its best form
Nwaneri v Forest
Emmanuel Petit says Nwaneri’s goal is a message to Gabriel Jesus
Hargreaves
“Star of the show.” Pundit heaps praise on impressive Arsenal man
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors