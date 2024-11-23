“It’s not a coincidence.” Mikel Arteta discusses Odegaard’s impact on his team

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the pivotal role Martin Odegaard plays in Arsenal’s performances, highlighting the Norwegian’s influence following a masterful display in their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Odegaard has been central to Arsenal’s system since his arrival, with Arteta shaping the team’s style and tactics around his unique abilities. His return from a two-month injury absence has clearly rejuvenated the squad, as evidenced by their commanding performance.

The club’s decision to exercise patience during Odegaard’s recovery, despite the temptation to reintegrate him prematurely, is now paying dividends. During his time away, Arsenal managed to maintain competitive form but lacked the fluidity and incisiveness Odegaard brings. His decision to forgo representing Norway during the last international break further underscored his focus on regaining full fitness, and the results were clear for all to see against Forest.

Arteta didn’t shy away from emphasising Odegaard’s value after the match. Speaking to BBC Sport, he remarked, “It’s not a coincidence. The team flows in a different way when he is playing.” This succinct statement encapsulates the transformative impact Ødegaard has on Arsenal’s gameplay, as his vision, passing, and leadership set the tempo for the team.

The Norwegian’s presence doesn’t just enhance individual performances; it elevates the entire squad. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli thrive in the attacking spaces Odegaard creates, while his composure on the ball inspires confidence throughout the team.

Arsenal’s challenge moving forward is to ensure Odegaard stays fit for the remainder of the campaign. His importance cannot be overstated, and with his influence, the team can push for consistency and reclaim the dynamic form that saw them excel last season. Every player must contribute effectively to capitalise on Odegaard’s brilliance, as his performances could be the key to Arsenal’s success.