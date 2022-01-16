“It’s not about Arsenal or the fans.” Ian Wright responds to Gary Neville over postponed Arsenal match

Ian Wright has mocked Gary Neville on Twitter after the former Manchester United full-back suggested matches should stop getting called off.

He was responding to the Premier League agreeing to postpone Arsenal’s North London Derby against Tottenham.

The Gunners have several covid cases in their squad and have lost players to injuries and AFCON.

That is enough reason to get the game called off, but Neville has maintained that matches don’t need to be postponed anymore.

The Englishman insists his comments are not about Arsenal, but fans who would be handed logistical nightmare when the games are called off and insists clubs should be forced to fulfil their fixtures.

Wright responded: ‘”FROM NOW ON” (with a laughing emoji)

‘It’s not about Arsenal or the fans. It’s about no more Super Sunday on Sky!’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some situations are beyond the control of everyone at a football club and there are more important things than playing.

If a club doesn’t have enough players for a fixture, why should they play it?

Neville is paid to talk, as a pundit, but he needs to also think like a human sometimes.

Hopefully, Arsenal will have enough players to select for the Carabao Semi-final return leg later this week.