It’s not about money as table-topping Arsenal sit sixth on wage table

It is said that money buys success in the Premier League, but that may not be entirely true, especially if Arsenal wins the league this season.

The Gunners have spent admirably well in the last two transfer windows to bolster their squad and are reaping the rewards.

Gabriel Martinelli has recently signed a new contract at the club and it is believed to be for huge money.

The club will reward its stars with big-money deals, but that still will not mean they have bought their way to success.

A report in The Sun has revealed the wage bill of clubs in the Premier League and Arsenal came sixth.

Chelsea tops the standings with £212m being shelled out in wages by the Blues, followed by the two Manchester clubs.

Liverpool and Tottenham complete the top five, with the north London side shelling out £110m in wages.

Arsenal is sixth with £97m in wages, which shows the club has managed to keep its wages low while achieving on-field success.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We expect this to change as we become more successful because we must pay big money to keep our best players happy.

However, for now, we deserve credit for keeping things simple and making the most of what we have.

