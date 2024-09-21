“It’s not going to be an easy game.” Beth Mead on Arsenal v Man City Women’s WSL clash

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Laura Wienroither of Arsenal is put under pressure during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on February 08, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Following a disappointing Wednesday night in Sweden, where they fell 1-0 to BK Hacken, Arsenal Women now shift their focus to the start of the 2024-25 WSL campaign. On Sunday, September 22nd, our Gunners will welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium.

While that big clash comes early in the season, this particular game could very well be the one that determines the title race come May next year. We anticipate City and Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool to be involved in the WSL title race. Therefore, when these teams face each other, the one that secures all 3 points gains a significant edge in the pursuit of WSL glory.

In the lead-up to the match between Arsenal and Manchester City, Beth Mead spoke on Sky Sports about the importance of starting strong. She understands that this is the most challenging beginning to a new season they could face, yet she acknowledges the importance of a strong start, aiming to secure all three points and maintain consistency.

On the opening league game versus Man City this Sunday, Mead said, “It’s not going to be an easy game. There are pros and cons with having such a hard game at the start of the season.

“If you start the season well and you beat one of your rival teams, then it puts you in a good position to start the league campaign off. Hopefully we’re on the good end, starting off with three points but consistency throughout this season is going to be massive as the league is becoming more competitive.”

Arsenal women must begin this new campaign with vigour, and securing all 3 points against City on Sunday would be an ideal way to declare their ambitions for the season ahead. The WSL no longer offers “easy fixtures,” as evidenced by Arsenal’s losses to Liverpool and Spurs last season. Arsenal succeeded in remaining unbeaten against their title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea last season, yet struggled to maintain consistency against the other WSL teams. If they can maintain consistency, as Mead suggests, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t become league champions.

Fixture details

Date: Sunday, September 22nd

Sunday, September 22nd Kick Off: 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Match tickets still available at Arsenal.com

Broadcaster: Sky

What do you think Gooners? Will you be at Emirates on Sunday?

