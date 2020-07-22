“It’s not good enough and you can’t play with this mentality” Granit Xhaka not a happy man

Arsenal was beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa last night and Granit Xhaka has made it clear that their performance wasn’t good enough.

The Gunners went into that game on the back of two consecutive wins against Liverpool and Manchester City and they were expected to build on that against the relegation strugglers, but Mikel Arteta’s side struggled and ended the game without even having a shot on target.

Speaking after the performance, Xhaka, who came off the bench to help his team get back into the game, made it clear that their performance just wasn’t good enough to earn them the win that they needed.

“In my opinion you can’t come here and play like this. It’s not good enough and you can’t play with this mentality,” the Swiss midfielder told the club’s website.

“It was not enough to take something from (the game) and we knew if we won and then won the last game as well we could have got into the Europa League.

“But now we have to win the FA Cup and we have more pressure. But we will do everything to win the FA Cup now.

“I think it was Aston Villa, their fight, they put everything out in each half and in my opinion they deserved the three points.”

That loss now means that the Gunners cannot qualify for the Europa League via the league table.

But Arteta’s side has reached the final of the FA Cup and if they can beat Chelsea in the Wembley showpiece, they will play in Europe next season.