“It’s not good for the team or the coach” damning verdict on Arsenal star

Matteo Guendouzi has gotten into hot water with Arsenal recently because of his ill-discipline.

The young Frenchman has been axed from the Arsenal first team in recent games after he was caught mocking the players of Brighton in their Premier League game (Mirror).

He has also fallen out with Mikel Arteta in the past, and the Spaniard does not appear to be a fan of his style of play either.

He looks set to leave Arsenal this summer if the club gets a good offer, although he has been told that he is still a part of their plans heading into the future (Express).

His problems at Arsenal seems to be new, but his former manager at Lorient has blasted the former PSG trainee and he revealed that the Frenchman always had that attitude which is a problem.

Bernard Casoni revealed recently that while the Frenchman doesn’t have a problem with his physicality and his technicality, he has an attitude problem which was a problem between them as well.

He said as quoted in the Sun: “Guendouzi’s problem is not physical and is not technical. It’s his attitude.

“It’s not good for the team or the coach. My relationship with him wasn’t very good.”

Citing an example, the 58-year-old said: “I picked him for a cup game against Nice but he got booked early on.

“The ref told me at half time to warn Guendouzi, ‘one more foul and you’re off’. But in the second half nothing changed.

“I was left with no choice but to sub him off. When I did, he refused to shake my hand.”