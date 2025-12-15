“It’s not Haaland” Carragher continues to warn Arsenal about Man City man

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Phil Foden is the Manchester City player Arsenal should be most concerned about, rather than Erling Haaland, as the Premier League title race intensifies. While Haaland is widely regarded as the most dangerous individual in Pep Guardiola’s squad because of his remarkable goalscoring record, Carragher believes the greater threat lies elsewhere.

Haaland remains one of the most reliable finishers in world football, and his ability to score consistently is well established. Goals win matches, and City possess a squad filled with elite talent capable of capitalising on his presence. With that quality at their disposal, many observers expect Manchester City to eventually overtake Arsenal in the league standings, potentially driven by Haaland’s continued output.

Why Foden worries Carragher

Despite acknowledging Haaland’s importance, Carragher does not view the Norwegian as the key factor that could derail Arsenal’s title hopes. Instead, he is more concerned by the resurgence of Foden, who has rediscovered his form and influence. Foden’s intelligence, movement, and technical quality give City a different attacking dimension, one that can unsettle even the most organised defences.

Carragher believes that Foden’s return to his best level raises City’s overall ceiling. Unlike Haaland, whose goals are almost expected every season, Foden’s impact can shift the balance of crucial matches through creativity and unpredictability. That, in Carragher’s view, makes him the player Arsenal should fear most as the pressure builds.

City’s wider threat to Arsenal

Manchester City’s strength does not rest on one individual alone. Their squad depth and experience in winning major honours give them a psychological edge in tight title races. Arsenal are well aware of this, particularly as City have repeatedly shown an ability to gather momentum in the latter stages of a season.

Speaking as reported by the Mirror, Carragher explained his perspective in detail. He said, “He was the Player of the Season a year or so ago, but wasn’t himself for whatever reason last season.

“But now he looks back to his best.

“Back to his best is one of the best players in the Premier League and I keep saying it, it’s not Haaland, it’s him who must be a real fear for Arsenal. Haaland is expected, he does it year in and year out, getting 30 or 40 goals, and he is doing it this season, but Phil Foden coming back to the party is a real worry.”