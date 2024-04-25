‘It’s not how it starts’ Cesc Fabregas gives his opinion on the title run-in

We are at a pivotal stage of the season, and Arsenal has a good chance of becoming the English champions again.

This makes Cesc Fabregas proud as one of their former players, and the Como coach has given his opinion on the title race.

It has been impossible for Arsenal to pull clear in the title race because Manchester City and Liverpool simply will not give up.

The Reds were beaten by Everton yesterday, leaving City as Arsenal’s main rivals now.

The Gunners have been in fine form for much of this term, which is why they are at the top of the standings now, but Fabregas believes that the end of the season is more important than the beginning and the middle.

The former midfielder said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It’s not how it starts. It’s not how it is in the middle. It’s about how it ends.

‘They are still in the mix to fight for the Premier League.

‘They are doing really well. This year it will be closer to the end than what they were last year because they probably didn’t show up in the last couple of games the way we were expecting.

‘This year, it will be much closer to the end, and I think they have a big chance.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fabregas won league titles in his career, and the ex-midfielder is in a good position to advise us on achieving success.

Our players need to stay focused until the end, and there are only a few games left.

