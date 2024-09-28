Arsenal have amazing players but the sad reality is they won’t remain loyal forever.

Since his appointment in December 2019 Mikel has done a pretty good job in his first managerial appointment of his career so far, despite the ups and downs, no one can argue against the fact that we’re currently on an upward trajectory as a club moving forward.

This has been helped, not just by the great job he’s been doing, but also by the clever recruitment and development of our players by the club. This has seen us not just improve collectively but individually as well, in this never ending search for major silverware.

The improvement has been there for the whole world to see over the past few years with us now being consistent title chasers, in arguably the best league in the world, against (in my opinion) the best team in the world,

This has been possible by the help of the quality players we’ve had at our disposal for some years now. We must not forget however that this much attention we’ve been getting will come with the risk of potential interests in our stars from European giants, (I was tempted to use “bigger clubs” but my ego is too fragile for that and most gooners can say the same!)

We’ve already seen interest from one of these European giants in one of best players already, with reports suggesting them to be planning a move next summer, the club in question being Real Madrid and also the player in question being the ever impressive William Saliba.

Though it is only ‘interest’ it has got me thinking of the possibility of these so called “European giants” enticing our players with their never ending stream of wealth and European history, this is a huge worry to us, especially if we don’t start winning major honours soon, because these players can only stay loyal for so long.

They are all sold on the project, but anything can still happen when Europe’s elite come looking for you.

Do you all think that failure to win anything major soon will lead to some big exits in the squad?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

