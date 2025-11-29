“It’s not normal” Micah Richards gives Arsenal a lot of credit for their setpiece prowess

Micah Richards believes that Arsenal deserve far more recognition for their effectiveness from set pieces, an area in which they have become one of the most dangerous sides in the country. The Gunners have been criticised in recent months by those who feel they rely too heavily on set-piece routines, yet their success in these situations continues to separate them from their rivals.

Mikel Arteta has led a team that has enjoyed an excellent run of form over the last few seasons, consistently making intelligent use of set pieces to maintain their advantage at key moments. Opponents are increasingly wary when Arsenal earn a free kick in a threatening position or prepare to take a corner, as the team have demonstrated an impressive ability to convert these opportunities into meaningful chances.

Mastery of Set Piece Play

Arteta’s commitment to detail is evident throughout the squad, and he works tirelessly to ensure his players maximise every possible advantage, even when margins are tight. While every team receives set pieces during a match, few display the level of precision and consistency that Arsenal have shown. Their rehearsed movements, well-delivered balls and intelligent positioning have become defining elements of their approach.

Arsenal’s strong form over recent terms has strengthened their credentials as potential league winners this season. Their proficiency from set pieces has played a crucial role in maintaining momentum and securing important results. Critics may argue that relying on such routines oversimplifies the process, but Richards insists that the execution involved is far from easy.

Richards Praises Arsenal’s Precision

Speaking via the Metro, Richards stated, ‘How good are Arsenal, by the way?

‘Their threat at set-pieces is not normal, how can you get the delivery right every single time? It’s not normal. I don’t know how they’re doing it.’

His remarks highlight just how impressive Arsenal’s work in this area has been, reflecting both their preparation and their ability to deliver under pressure.