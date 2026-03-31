“It’s not something I have any focus on” Arsenal target breaks silence on their interest

Arsenal is among the clubs showing strong interest in securing the signature of Daniel Svensson from Borussia Dortmund, with the defender demonstrating that he has the quality to perform at a high level.

Arsenal are expected to assess potential additions ahead of the end of the season. The club will be keen to strengthen key areas, and Svensson has emerged as a player capable of enhancing their defensive options.

Arsenal Monitor Defensive Reinforcements

Arsenal already possess strong options at left back, which is Svensson’s primary position. Nevertheless, his performances for Borussia Dortmund have placed him among the more impressive defenders in Europe this season. His consistency and reliability have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from several top clubs.

While interest from a club of Arsenal’s stature represents a significant endorsement of his abilities, they are not alone in tracking his progress. Several elite sides are reportedly considering moves, recognising his potential to contribute effectively at the highest level.

Svensson Focused on Dortmund Future

Despite the growing speculation, Svensson has made it clear that his immediate focus remains on his current club. As reported by Sport Witness, he addressed the transfer rumours directly, stating, “No, I wouldn’t say that. I’m really happy in Dortmund. I haven’t been there for that long. I feel like I have more to do there. I’m really happy to be there.”

He further added, “I’m just focusing on Dortmund. That’s where I am and I’m really enjoying it. It’s (Arsenal’s interest) not something I have any focus on. We have important games left in the season.”

His comments underline a commitment to Borussia Dortmund, indicating that, for now, his priority is to continue contributing to his current team rather than pursuing a move elsewhere.