“It’s not that complicated” Bodo manager believes he has worked out Arsenal

Arsenal faces Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League today as they look to get back-to-back wins in the competition.

They won their opening fixture against FC Zurich, but their second game against PSV was postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

They will go top of their group if they can beat the Norwegians, but Bodo is not a team you want to underestimate.

They have one of the finest managers in Norway and Kjetil Knutsen has done his homework on the Gunners.

He reveals ahead of the match that he watched Mikel Arteta’s side face FC Zurich and he didn’t think they were hard to beat.

He said via Dagbladet

“When you see it over time, it’s not that complicated. They have a number of rotations at left-back, central midfield and left wing. There they have the freedom to change positions, but they have much less of it on the right side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every club is beatable and so is Arsenal, but we are in top form and it would require more than an extra effort to beat us.

The team we field in the game tonight knows they have to bring the points home, so we expect a top performance from them.