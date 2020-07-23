“It’s not the level for this football club” Mikel Arteta not satisfied with winning just the FA Cup

Mikel Arteta has had a profound impact at Arsenal since he became the club’s manager last year.

The Spaniard has been able to turn their season around after they struggled at the start of the season under Unai Emery.

They will finish this season outside the top six, but they have an FA Cup final to play.

If the Gunners can win the FA Cup, they will play in the Europa League next season, and most fans may consider that a befitting end to this season.

However, Arteta doesn’t think that winning that trophy and finishing outside the top six would make this season a success.

He revealed that the Gunners are a big team and they should be targeting bigger goals than ending this campaign with just the FA Cup.

Asked if winning the cup and finishing eight was good enough, Arteta replied as quoted in the Independent: “No. For me this club deserves the best and you have to be fighting for every title.

“Obviously after everything that happened, if we are able to win the final and qualify for Europe, we can say it’s OK. But it’s not the level for this football club.”

The Gunners will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1, and Arteta will be hopeful that his players can get their hands on the trophy.