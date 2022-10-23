“it’s not the worst point” Pundit says hard to be critical of Arsenal

Chris Sutton has reacted to Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Southampton today and claims they didn’t look the part even though the result is not the worst outcome it could have been.

The Gunners headed into that fixture needing to win to stay four points clear of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won 9 of 10 league games, including fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham.

They started well against the Saints and took the lead, but the home side was always in the game before they scored their equaliser.

The result means Arsenal has dropped points for only the second time this season and Sutton tweeted:

“Arsenal looked a tad today. Hard to be too critical. As things stand it’s not the worst point away from home. Fair play to Southampton.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have played high-intensity matches for much of this season and winning nine of ten fixtures shows our players have been giving their best in every game.

We need to focus on recovering from these dropped points and targeting another win in our next competitive game.

We have been winning games with slim margins before this draw and we must start finishing off opponents sooner now to avoid an outcome like today.