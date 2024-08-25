It’s now time for me to admit that I was wrong about David Raya

I have always maintained whatever my point of view, Arsenal can always prove me wrong.

I have often highlighted the errors that David Raya makes and feel he makes too many for the Gunners to get to the level we aspire to reach.

That’s despite him winning the Golden Glove in his first season in North London.

While of course he contributed to our 16 clean sheets last campaign, many were due to the back 4 in front of him.

I would feel more comforted if we could bring in a striker this week, but we are a team now capable of being Champions because of our defense.

Our keeper must have confidence based on what is in front of him, but do our defenders think the same?

Individual errors from the Spaniard led to goals at Chelsea, Newcastle, Luton, Lens, Porto and Spurs. last season

Yet, if I’m going to showcase when things go wrong, it’s only correct that I highlight when the goalie does something special.

Last night the 28-year-old produced a save that will show for years to come if we lift the title.

He was on the ground when Villa rattled his bar with a deflected shot and Ollie Watkins had an open goal to aim at.

The striker will be critical of himself feeling he should have aimed his header at either corner.

Yet most players assume they have scored if that finish is on target.

They don’t expect Superman’s hand to appear out of nowhere.

Anyone who’s attended a matchday will have seen the drill when a coach is taking drop shots against the goalie from a couple of yards out.

The ball is softly struck at their height because the idea is not to work on their handling but their ability to get up and down as quickly as possible. That’s what Raya did on Saturday.

It’s the second weekend in a row where he has shown a strong hand at a crucial time. So, in the first two weeks of the Premier League he showed incredible concentration levels. An area that has often been his weak point.

The howlers referred to were mostly brought on by loss of focus. Hence why out of nowhere he’s passing the ball to the opposition or too far off his line for a cross?

The very best to ever play in that position can have a quiet time for the majority of the 90 mins but deliver the one time they are asked a question.

Raya is far away from being one of the best in the world, but I have always stressed it’s a role where many don’t hit their peak form till past the age of 30.

A lot of our fanbase feel that Aaron Ramsdale has been harshly treated which maybe has taken a while to accept Raya into the family.

Yet he left Villa Park with his own song being sung by the away end.

He deserves it.

Dan

