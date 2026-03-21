“It’s numb to us now.” Saka talks up dealing with criticism as an Arsenal player

Arsenal have become the focal point of attention in London and across much of England as they edge closer to a potential quadruple this season. The Gunners have established themselves as the strongest teams in the competition and continue to demonstrate why they are considered genuine contenders for multiple honours.

Rising Attention and External Pressure

Their impressive performances have inevitably drawn widespread discussion, with both neutrals and rivals weighing in on their progress. While some have praised Arsenal’s development and consistency, others have been more critical of their style of play and approach. Despite this, the squad remains focused on maintaining its form and ensuring it is in the best possible condition to achieve its objectives.

The attention surrounding the club reflects its elevated status, but it also brings added pressure. Managing that scrutiny is essential for a team aiming to compete on multiple fronts, particularly at such a decisive stage of the season. Arsenal’s ability to remain composed amid increasing expectations could prove crucial in determining their success.

Saka Emphasises Focus and Humility

As reported by Goal, Bukayo Saka has addressed the ongoing commentary surrounding the team, making it clear that the players are no longer influenced by outside opinions. He said:

“I think we’ve become good at blocking outside noise, because the last few years, whether we’ve won or not, people have had a lot to say, especially about Arsenal, about how we play, set pieces, etc. So it’s numb to us now. We just want to get the job done. We haven’t achieved anything yet. We’re close, but we haven’t done it yet. So we’re just staying humble, staying grounded. We’re letting people speak and taking it game by game starting Sunday. Let’s go for it.”

Arsenal recognise that winning major honours requires sustained excellence and unwavering concentration. By focusing on their own performances rather than external narratives, they place themselves in the strongest possible position to convert their promise into tangible success.