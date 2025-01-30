“It’s one of the highest” Nwaneri reacts after bagging Champions League debut goal

Ethan Nwaneri marked a memorable milestone last night by scoring on his first Champions League start. The young Arsenal starlet could not hide his pride and delight at achieving such a significant feat so early in his career.

With Bukayo Saka sidelined through injury, Nwaneri has seized the opportunity to play a more prominent role in the team. His goal against Girona in the Champions League served as a timely reminder of Arsenal’s attacking quality, even in Saka’s absence. The youngster’s fearless performances have drawn comparisons to the injured star and underlined his potential as one of football’s brightest talents.

Widely regarded as a wonderkid, Nwaneri has shown maturity beyond his years, establishing himself as a valuable player for Arsenal in both the present and the future. The Gunners view him as a key part of their long-term plans, and the Englishman is thriving with the increased game time he has received in recent weeks.

Scoring on his full Champions League debut is a moment Nwaneri will cherish forever. Reflecting on the experience, he spoke to Arsenal Media about how much it meant to him, saying:

“It’s one of the highest definitely because it’s the Champions League, it’s what I’ve loved and watched since I was young. So to come here and win Man of the Match on my starting debut, it’s a special feeling. I’m happy.

“Listening to the music was surreal, that’s the moment I’ve lived for my whole life. The music was special to me, so that was great. It’s crazy, life moves fast. But I’m happy to be here. This is where I’ve always wanted to be, so I’m grateful that I’m here.”

Nwaneri’s enthusiasm and passion for the game were evident in his words and his performance. His breakthrough has been one of the season’s highlights for Arsenal fans, who are eager to see how the youngster continues to develop.

As the season progresses, Nwaneri is expected to play a crucial role in Arsenal’s plans, and the club will be hoping his form continues to shine brightly.