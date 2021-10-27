It’s only a matter of time before Smith-Rowe plays for England

Smith Rowe should be on Southgate’s radar

There is one Arsenal player who has been banging on the door of England’s senior team for quite some time now.

Emile Smith Rowe has been a constant name in Arsenal’s first team. But has been overlooked when the jersey has changed from red to white.

With just over two months into the 2021/22 season, the young Englishman has arguably been Arsenal’s best player.

Emile Smith Rowe’s game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 66 touches

17 final third passes completed (most)

4 chances created (most)

4 touches in opp. box

4 ball recoveries

4 duels won

3 take-ons

3 crosses

2 shots

2 interceptions

1 goal

1 assist Ran the show. 👏 pic.twitter.com/cMshczZTkm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2021

He has uplifted the mood when it needed uplifting, and has brought the smile on the Arsenal supporters’ face on countless times.

Those who watch the Gunners play every weekend know that Smith Rowe’s debut for England’s senior team is a question of when and not if.

But his delayed debut has made everyone a bit frustrated even though it’s pretty normal to not make it to the Three Lions’ squad due to the sheer quality of the squad.

Ahead of the Arsenal man are players whose performances have been ever consistent for several years now. They also possess a great deal of experience.

Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish were all understandably picked ahead of Smith Rowe in the last international break.

Emile Smith Rowe has more PL goal contributions this season (4) than Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho combined (3). He also has more than Jack Grealish (3), despite City scoring double the goals (20 compared to Arsenal’s 10). Is an England call-up on the cards? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jxyHJO6juh — Av (@aviv_lavi) October 25, 2021

However, Jesse Lingard’s continued absence from Manchester United’s first team can turn out to be a blessing for the Hale End graduate come the next international break.

The national team boss himself admitted last month that Smith Rowe was very close to being called up.

The upcoming international break finally looks like the time when he is. And few Premier League fans, let alone Arsenal supporters, would be surprised with the decision.

Because everyone understands that he is not only Arsenal’s present and future but also England’s.

It might take a few more years for him to truly cement his place for England, but it will certainly happen.

Yash Bisht