“It’s only a matter of time” Pundit tips youngster to become Arsenal’s captain

Garth Crooks is convinced that Bukayo Saka is captain material and will wear the Arsenal armband someday.
The attacker is arguably the most valuable player at the Emirates now as he continues to deliver fine performances for the Gunners.
He is also an important member of the senior England national team at just 20.
He has many more years ahead of him and could possibly have become the next Arsenal captain.
Performance-wise, only a few players qualify to wear the armband as he does, BBC pundit, Crooks believes he is too young to become the club’s next skipper now but says that will happen in the future.
While naming the Euro 2020 finalist in his Team of the Year, he added: “ His two goals at Norwich were testament to why Arsenal have put an amazing run together and find themselves sitting comfortably in the top four.
“He’s still only 20 and sadly too young to take the captain’s armband, but it’s only a matter of time.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is unarguably captain material and if age isn’t a problem, he should be our next skipper.
However, that could also place too much of a burden on his shoulders so early in his career.
But he is not too young to be among the leadership group at the club and that should be the next step for him.
Saka might become a one-club man and wearing the armband would make it easy for him to remain committed.
Despite his prodigious talent Saka does not strike me as Captain material.He seems to me a relatively quiet young man, who is not naturally vociferous and is not in the habit of urging on his teammates when the going gets tough.He is of course too young and ,dare I say it, inexperienced, to take on the mantle of Captain, but, who knows,Tom Finney was a quiet man and went on to lead Preston and I think England on a few occasions.
Off topic but I hope there is nothing in the rumours about Liverpool being interested in Saka, but if there is I expect Arsenal to turn down any offers. Letting him go at this stage in his career will show that nothing has changed in the hierarchy.
Fantastic talent ,captain material absolutely not ,by all accounts he’s a bit of a joker and an all round nice lad so I couldn’t envisage him with the armband ,I would like someone with abit of steel and no holds barred attitude.
It as to go to either white or Gabriel IMO as they both look to be mainstays in our team for the foreseeable future .
Garth Crooks has always been regarded as something of an outlier in the BBC. His rather left field, peculiar take on some matters in football and odd views on various topics have often been considered, by bigwigs in the BBC at production level and editorial level, to make him unsuitabe for higher position in the Beeb.
This so called view of SAKA as natural captaincy material is a perfect example of Crooks oddity. I disregard it entirely. It is plain that SAKA is not cut out to be captain, due to his excitable nature and extreme youth.
Age alone is not the key problem but his nature is and I have long thought Tierney the most suitable captain, in the near future.
I think Crooks is a bit of a knob but hey, it’s a game of opinions.