“It’s only a matter of time” Pundit tips youngster to become Arsenal’s captain

Garth Crooks is convinced that Bukayo Saka is captain material and will wear the Arsenal armband someday.

The attacker is arguably the most valuable player at the Emirates now as he continues to deliver fine performances for the Gunners.

He is also an important member of the senior England national team at just 20.

He has many more years ahead of him and could possibly have become the next Arsenal captain.

Performance-wise, only a few players qualify to wear the armband as he does, BBC pundit, Crooks believes he is too young to become the club’s next skipper now but says that will happen in the future.

While naming the Euro 2020 finalist in his Team of the Year, he added: “ His two goals at Norwich were testament to why Arsenal have put an amazing run together and find themselves sitting comfortably in the top four.

“He’s still only 20 and sadly too young to take the captain’s armband, but it’s only a matter of time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is unarguably captain material and if age isn’t a problem, he should be our next skipper.

However, that could also place too much of a burden on his shoulders so early in his career.

But he is not too young to be among the leadership group at the club and that should be the next step for him.

Saka might become a one-club man and wearing the armband would make it easy for him to remain committed.