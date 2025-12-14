It’s only December and Arsenal look nervous

I’m a big believer that mentality is crucial in sport. It can separate the good from the great. That’s why I have stressed that if Arsenal are going to become champions this season, it will be by building up a healthy lead by February/March.
I worry that if we reach the title run-in with Man City only a few points behind, it will be too much for our young squad to handle. Pep Guardiola not only has a group who know how to get over the line, but have done it with a smile on their faces.
Signs of Fragility
It’s just my opinion, of course, but if you ever needed an example of where my fears come from, look no further than Saturday night. Clearly I’m not the only Gooner who’s been burnt before, as with half an hour gone at the Emirates, it was noticeable how quiet the crowd was, with commentators saying you could feel the anxiety around the ground. The atmosphere at our home is something Mikel Arteta improved, but in 2025 it’s gone back to the days of it not taking a lot for nerves to be apparent.
For most of the evening, we lacked the leadership to respond. Players showed fear of the ball; hence, Wolves’ keeper didn’t have a lot to do.
When we needed composure, David Raya was running over halfway to get involved like we had seconds left to play. In reality it was still the first half.
Learning the Hard Way
Our manager looked white in the face, shocked by what he was witnessing. I even sensed at full time the Spaniard struggled to hide his concerns about just how bad we were. Maybe he knows the positives those at the Etihad will find from us struggling to beat a side with 2 points?
Yet the only way a team ever discovers that mentality is by doing what we did in stoppage time. I agree with Martin Keown that when the visitors equalised, the next 6 minutes were crucial in the title race. Dropped points, the nature of the performance and the backlash would have made Man City favourites. Suddenly we rescued the title by the skin of our teeth.
That’s being positive. Deep down, you can’t help but worry if this was how we were reacting in December, what’s it going to be like in a few months’ time?
Didnt watch the game ,but would have expected a confidence boosting win after last weekends sh1t show .
From what I’ve read it Sounds like another case of playing not to lose ,sounds all to familiar.
Still 5 points clear so not all bad .
Playing not to lose is what Wolves were doing, and doing it quite well, while we were playing to win but doing it poorly.
That performance was really wanting. Arsenal need to work on their morale if we really intend to lift this elusive cup. I dearly miss Gabriel. The gap he has left is always obvious. All in all 3 more precious points in the bag! Next to the next match, COYG.
The players seemed too nervous to pass the ball to Gyokeres, because he was always surrounded by Wolves’ players and he couldn’t hold the ball nor could he dominate his markers physically
Here are Gyokeres’ stats vs Wolves:
– 1 shot
– 1 foul won
– 50% accurate passes
– 1 defensive contribution
– 2/4 ground duels won
– 1/2 aerial duels won
A strong front-line pivot should’ve done much better to hold the ball and to win duels for his teammates. If the players gave him the ball more often, he would’ve likely lost it too many times and it would’ve likely led to Wolves’ counter-attack
It was different when Merino played CF against Spurs, since Merino possesses better technical skills and aerial ability. He was smartly swapping his position with Eze to lose his markers and give Eze plenty of room to shoot
If were nervous now in December. What are we going to be like should we still be in the shake up come April/May time. Gulp. 🤦♂️
Arsenal have come through a tough run! They won’t bottle it and will be ready for Everton
Based on yesterday mate that will give City a lift
I also noticed how the crowd went quiet in some periods in the game with the score at nil nil.
Arsenal are just not creating enough chances as witnessed in the last 3 EPL games, its like they’re not clicking and lacking some ideas on how to breakdown these defenses. My my main culprits are Gyokeres and Eze, I also thought not bringing in Madueke was criminal by Arteta, He needed to make way for Madueke he’s been really good for me.
To be honest, not many of our forwards have shone this season.
Saka and Martinelli are statistically way behind their previous seasons. Gyökeres is disappointing but ironically his goal tally is on level with the rest.
Apart from Trossard, all our forwards have been shadows of themselves. Ödegaard is the worst of them as his performance dropped already last season (did he get contract extension back then?).
Yes our forwards haven’t shone individually, but Saka is starting to pickup.
Havertz will be back soon and Trossard will be fit enough to start. Completely different team when you take out Gyokores and Martinelli who are to poor technically to be in our first 11. Eze will come good with Havertz infront of him because he doesn’t mind dropping into midfield allowing eze more space and time to shoot. We still lead the pack in both the league and the champions league it’s not all doom and gloom.
Have City won it’s today’s game? Not yet.
Will they? We will see.
How many injuries do we have? I don’t know for sure, but one of the highest, or maybe even the highest number in the league, considering especially our key players.
Would somebody tell us why (some statistics, analysis)? Probably not, almost everyone loves focusing on cheap emotions.
I didn’t see a nervous team. I saw a tired team,particularly through the spine. Rice and Zubimendi have played plenty of minutes and it showed in some of their decisions. Saliba just got back and had to play LCB. A week is sufficient time to turn things around.
Also,I’m tired of all the Man City talk like they are Invincible themselves.This is not the same City side that won the treble. I’ve watched them and they have their flaws. They will drop points.
If it was City that won the game in extra time,we’d be hearing how that is the stuff of champions-to win when you aren’t playing well. As far as I’m concerned,that win was a sign of great mentality.
Saliba and Rice didn’t play midweek
Neither did Timber
Saka didn’t start midweek
We cant used injuries as an excuse
That would be rock bottom.
Saliba has been out and fitness doesn’t just return instantly after being ‘in the cold’. And he played at LCB which he is less familiar with. Ditto Timber. Rice has been ill and it took a late fitness test for him to be cleared. It’s possible that he was still feeling the lingering effects of illness.
These are not excuses because we didn’t lose but possible EXPLANATIONS why we looked lethargic!