‘It’s painful” Gabriel sends a message to Arsenal’s fans

Arsenal will aim to return even stronger next season after losing the Champions League final to PSG, with Gabriel breaking his silence after his missed penalty contributed to the defeat and insisting he must move on.

The Brazilian defender has been in outstanding form throughout the season and was included in the Champions League Team of the Season, underlining his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side. He has remained one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers, consistently delivering at a high level and earning the trust of the manager and supporters alike.

Gabriel stepped up for what proved to be the decisive penalty in the shootout, but his effort went over the bar, bringing the contest to an end and handing PSG European success. It was a heartbreaking conclusion for the Gunners after a tightly contested final.

Penalty incident in the final

The moment placed significant pressure on Gabriel, who had the responsibility of keeping Arsenal alive in the shootout. His miss proved decisive as PSG secured victory after a closely fought match.

Arsenal will now look to respond next season and put the disappointment behind them, with the squad determined to regroup and improve after falling just short on the European stage.

Reaction and message of determination

Gabriel reflected on the setback by sharing a message on social media, acknowledging the disappointment while highlighting pride in the team and their achievements throughout the season. The post also underlined the importance of supporters and the journey they shared across the campaign.

He also emphasised the need to turn the experience into motivation for the future, reinforcing a mindset focused on resilience and improvement as the squad prepares for the next season, saying

“It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season.

Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today!

See you next season!!!”

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