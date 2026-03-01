“Its part of his journey” Teammate discusses Ethan Nwaneri situation

There are growing concerns that Roberto De Zerbi’s departure has disrupted Ethan Nwaneri’s loan move to Olympique Marseille. The Italian coach was a central factor in Arsenal’s decision to sanction the temporary switch, with Mikel Arteta openly expressing confidence that De Zerbi’s guidance would accelerate the youngster’s development.

Marseille were pleased to secure his arrival, yet the unexpected managerial change within weeks of the transfer has altered the landscape. Under De Zerbi, Nwaneri appeared assured of opportunities and a defined role within the squad. Now, he must convince a new manager of his value.

Uncertainty Following Managerial Change

The situation presents an obvious challenge. As a temporary player, Nwaneri could find himself competing with individuals who form part of the club’s longer-term plans. A new coach may prioritise players he expects to rely upon next season, potentially limiting opportunities for loanees.

Such an outcome would be disappointing for Arsenal, whose primary objective in approving the move was to ensure regular first-team minutes. Development through consistent match exposure was viewed as essential to his progression. If that opportunity diminishes, the purpose of the loan could be undermined.

Support from Within the Squad

Despite the uncertainty, there remains optimism regarding his prospects. Teammate Quinten Timber has addressed the matter and expressed belief in Nwaneri’s qualities. Speaking at a press conference covered by Get French Football News, he said, “Ethan is a good guy. It hasn’t been easy for him with everything going on recently – but its part of his journey.

“My brother knows him really well. He told me he is a great player. I’m sure Marseille fans will appreciate him more in the coming months.”

Timber’s remarks highlight the confidence within the dressing room about Nwaneri’s ability. While the managerial shift has complicated matters, the coming months will offer the young midfielder an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and adaptability in challenging circumstances.