“It’s part of the game” Arteta reacts to Lewis-Skelly copying Haaland’s celebration

Mikel Arteta has broken his silence on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s celebration after scoring in Arsenal’s emphatic victory over Manchester City.

The young defender found the net in a stunning 5-1 triumph, a result that further cemented Arsenal’s credentials in the Premier League title race. Since making his breakthrough into the first team, Lewis-Skelly has gone from strength to strength and is now firmly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back.

His rapid development has not gone unnoticed, and there is already speculation that he could earn his first England senior cap in the upcoming international window. At just the start of his career, the teenager has shown immense promise, and scoring against a team of Manchester City’s calibre will undoubtedly be a moment he will cherish forever.

However, what caught the attention of many after the match was not just his goal but also the way he celebrated. The Arsenal youngster mimicked Erling Haaland’s signature meditation pose after scoring, a gesture that sparked plenty of discussion. Given the intense rivalry between the two sides in recent seasons, the celebration was seen by some as a playful dig at City and their star striker.

When asked about Lewis-Skelly’s decision to copy Haaland’s celebration, Mikel Arteta was quick to brush aside any controversy. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Arsenal manager said:

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen that and there’s nothing that I want to discuss about that.

“Down to the players, but they know my view on it and we have to focus on us.

“We have to focus on us and leave anything that happens. It’s part of the game on the pitch. Whatever happens there, I think we’ve been in football a long time, just leave it, there’s nothing there to do.”

Lewis-Skelly is clearly enjoying his time in the first team, and it is understandable that he wanted to make a statement against such a high-profile opponent. As a young player, moments like this help build confidence, and he will be hoping to continue his strong form in the matches ahead.

With Arsenal looking ahead to their next fixture, the focus must now shift to maintaining their momentum. If the Gunners can replicate their attacking brilliance against Newcastle United and score five goals once again, it would be a huge statement of intent in their pursuit of silverware this season.

The team must remain focused, and while celebrations and rivalries are part of the game, the ultimate goal remains securing victories and continuing their charge for trophies.