“It’s paying dividends” Former Leicester City star has this to say about Arteta

Mikel Arteta was under serious pressure to bring results to the Emirates at the start of this season and he could easily have adopted a different approach to the game.
However, the former midfielder stuck to the style of football he knows and is committed to.
It has taken a while, but the results have come and former Leicester City star, Emile Heskey, has praised him.
The ex-striker watched as the Gunners beat Leicester this afternoon with some impressive individual performances and says Arteta is finally reaping the rewards of sticking to what he knows.
‘He’s stuck to his guns, his philosophy and it’s paying dividends now,’ Heskey told BT Sport as quoted by The Daily Mail.
‘Lot of people were saying are the players coming in good enough, but given them the chance, when you’ve got the backing of the manager you’ve got confidence and can perform.’
After working with Pep Guardiola, Arteta always had the potential to build a formidable team at Arsenal.
However, after years of underachievement under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, fans wanted a quick return to form.
Our awful start to this campaign didn’t give Arteta much trust in the bank, but credit to him for remaining true to how he believes the game should be played.
As the team exhibits the attributes of champions, it is an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.
Hopefully, we can top it off by winning a trophy at the end of this season.
EVERY ONE gave an account of them selves…great TEAM victory!!!!!.
It means absolutely nothing if we don’t back it up, the next four matches in the PL are big big big
COYG‼️‼️‼️❤
#backtoeuropewherewebelong#restoreourprideandprestige#one match at a time#comeonyougooners
Some people wont believe me but i am honestly really happy how it has gone for Arteta this last few weeks. BUT he has achieved nothing yet and i still think he will struggle to get us into the top 4. He has the squad, im not sure he has the ability but things looking a lot brighter now. A big month coming up.
He did win the FA Cup and Commuity shield in his 1st 8 months, last season was a clear out of the squad and having to over see that was a huge job. This season didn’t get off to a great start at all but the players have all jumped on board to his methods and it’s starting to pay off.
Have to give the man his dues he has made this team a very good young squad to build off for the next few seasons.
The emergence of SmithRowe is all on Arteta, Saka was already on his way under Unai. The signings this summer have been 10/10 to be fair and the players that have been sent packing took alot of balls to do.
Hes proving me wrong and long may it continue. 3points behind the champions at this stage after our start isn’t bad going Into November.
The next clear out of the players I the next 12months also will be Elneny, Laca, Eddie, Kolasnic, Leno and possibly Pepe as he has not settled or can play in the EPL, maybe just not suited to him. With more incoming we may have a really great team in the next couple of seasons
Cmon you Gunners!!
Its not really about proving anyone wrong, its about wether he can get us challenging for the league again. That is something that will only pan out in the future. We can all have our opinions but nobody knows. My problem is, he makes too many judgement errors to get to his destination. Top managers dont. Has he got what it takes to break the top 4, not yet and its all a wait and see situation for all.
lets not even think of trophies! Table position is what matters !! 5th or 6th is what we should be aiming for not trophies !
This team is juts getting better and better ! Arteta deserves a lot of Credit ! As does Edu for bringing in the right sort of player to the club.
Dare is even say this but hey i will even the Kronkees deserve credit ! As it is them that brought in Arteta and Edu ! They also have funded loads of it !!
Woooooh, hold on there, we were a top four club, we are not at the moment and wont be until we break that in May. THEN WE CAN START DISHING OUT THE CREDIT. A bit early to credit anyone yet.
Honestly long way to go, Arsenal and Arteta will still have some couple bad game, this team still need to play very well throughout 90 minutes on regular basis, they might run out of luck soon against team that are more clinical, that sack their pressure for first 20 to 30 minutes. Hope they find a good replacement for partey in January transfer window since the guy is going for Afcon.
But Arteta needs to work on arsenal players, arsenal always play very well in the first 30 minutes or so this season and then start defending or giving out possession to opponent, they got away today against Leicester City but the Aston villa game was the only better one they played in over 60 minutes. Arteta and Edu needs to get it right in January transfer window to buy replacement for partey especially. Let just see arsenal at the end of season, I know Arteta job is saved for now unless there is a very bad results that will make the board to sack him, if Arsenal get Europa league spot the board will not sack him. But if arsenal can try and get kalvin Philip in January and also get Declan Rice in the summer and also a very good striker that will replace Laca and compete with Auba, it will be great.