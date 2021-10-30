“It’s paying dividends” Former Leicester City star has this to say about Arteta

Mikel Arteta was under serious pressure to bring results to the Emirates at the start of this season and he could easily have adopted a different approach to the game.

However, the former midfielder stuck to the style of football he knows and is committed to.

It has taken a while, but the results have come and former Leicester City star, Emile Heskey, has praised him.

The ex-striker watched as the Gunners beat Leicester this afternoon with some impressive individual performances and says Arteta is finally reaping the rewards of sticking to what he knows.

‘He’s stuck to his guns, his philosophy and it’s paying dividends now,’ Heskey told BT Sport as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘Lot of people were saying are the players coming in good enough, but given them the chance, when you’ve got the backing of the manager you’ve got confidence and can perform.’

After working with Pep Guardiola, Arteta always had the potential to build a formidable team at Arsenal.

However, after years of underachievement under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, fans wanted a quick return to form.

Our awful start to this campaign didn’t give Arteta much trust in the bank, but credit to him for remaining true to how he believes the game should be played.

As the team exhibits the attributes of champions, it is an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan.

Hopefully, we can top it off by winning a trophy at the end of this season.