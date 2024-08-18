“It’s really nice to be back.” Russo on her return to the US for Arsenal Women’s pre-season

Alessia Russo is the one player whose 2024–25 campaign I’m optimistic about. Last summer, Russo joined Arsenal on a free transfer last summer, after Manchester United women refused to sell her to the Gunners six months earlier in what would have been a record WSL purchase.

Many expected her to be an instant success at Arsenal after her achievements with England (breaking on to the scene in international football at the 2022 European Championships) and flashes of brilliance with Manchester United. However, that was not the case; she had a slow start to life as a gunner.

Only after the winter break did she appear to have found her footing, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances for Arsenal and England. The hope is that she can maintain such levels, and two factors — enjoying a first full preseason with her Gunner teammates and the summer break she’s had — should help her do so.

Last year, Australia and New Zealand hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup from July to August. Russo was part of the England Lionesses team that advanced to the final, but they lost to Spain, and subsequently, she never enjoyed a long breather before joining Arsenal for the 2023–24 season. Last season, Russo did not fully participate in the pre-season camp, which consequently hindered her preparation for the season.

This time, she’s got the rest she needs while also participating in Arsenal’s US preseason. She has hinted that the pre-season in the United States and her return to America could give her a boost for next season.

“It’s really nice to be back. Everyone’s welcoming and warm, and we’ve had a lovely start to our trip so far,” she said after the first training session. “It’ll be great to play on Sunday in front of some new fans,” said Russo via Arsenal.com.

“When you’re away for a while, you really get to know each other on and off the pitch. It’s great to have them all here, and we’re really excited to get going.”

The hope is that this USA pre-season will allow the Gunner women to strengthen their bonds and gain momentum ahead of a few important weeks where they have to play the UEFA women’s Champions League qualifiers and also get off to a good start in the Premier League, taking on Manchester City on match day one.

Danni P

