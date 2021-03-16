‘It’s really weird’ – Aubameyang actions come under the spotlight

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soaked up plenty of the spotlight at the weekend of the North London Derby, without even appearing for Arsenal.

The Gunners captain was dropped from the starting line-up for supposed disciplinary issues, with the star supposedly turning up later than expected.

Mikel Arteta opted not only to punish him from the starting XI, but left him on the sidelines as his side went onto win 2-1 against their noisy neighbours Tottenham, and attracted further attention when it became apparent that he did not celebrate the win with his team-mates.

The striker was heard departing the stadium as his loud sports car was heard leaving the area while the post-match interviews were still taking place.

Seb Stafford-Bloor has described the situation as ‘really weird’ as he relived the incidents of the weekend when speaking on Tifo’s podcast: “Everybody in the stadium could hear the roar of a Ferrari. He didn’t hang around after full time.

“Obviously, he didn’t take part in the warm-down, according to James [McNicholas], and just got in his Ferrari and left, which is really strange if you’ve broken a team discipline rule, and you’ve been left out for good reason.

“You saw the way they celebrated at full time. That was more than just like a three points, and your captain has left. That’s weird. It’s really weird.”

It would have been nice to see our captain celebrating the win with the other players, despite the fans not being present, and I certainly hope that this is all blown over before Thursday night’s crucial Europa League clash.

Patrick