“It’s so dull” Bitter pundit says no one will remember this season if Arsenal wins title

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that this Premier League season would not be a memorable one should Arsenal go on to be crowned champions of England. His comments question the lasting impact of Mikel Arteta’s side, despite their strong position and consistent performances throughout the campaign.

This season represents a significant opportunity for Arsenal to lift the Premier League title again after a long absence. The Gunners have performed at a high level across competitions and have frequently been regarded as one of the strongest teams in Europe. Arteta appears close to delivering a major trophy, having been backed by the club to build a side capable of sustained success.

Arsenal progress under Arteta

Arsenal’s development under their manager has been steady and deliberate. The squad has shown balance, resilience, and tactical discipline, attributes that have allowed them to compete effectively at the highest level. Many observers would argue that their consistency sets them apart, even if their approach is not always described as spectacular.

The club’s supporters would likely view a title win as a major achievement, regardless of how it is perceived historically. Ending a lengthy wait for the league would validate the long-term project Arteta has overseen and confirm the progress made in recent seasons. However, O’Hara believes that dominance and excitement are key factors in defining great champions.

O’Hara questions their legacy

Speaking on Talk Sport, O’Hara dismissed the idea that this Arsenal side would be remembered alongside some of the Premier League’s most iconic teams. He said, “No one’s going to remember this team.

“When you look at the Arsenal teams over the years the Invincibles.

“[Think of] the great sides that you’ve seen win the Premier League and you go: ‘Wow what a side’ the Man City teams have won the league, Man United, Arsenal back in the day when they won.

“No one’s going to remember this Arsenal team. It’s so dull!”

His remarks suggest that, in his view, memorable champions are defined by overwhelming flair or dominance rather than efficiency and control. Whether Arsenal’s achievements this season would be judged as forgettable or historic may ultimately depend on perspective. For the club and its supporters, lifting the Premier League trophy would remain a defining moment, regardless of how neutrals choose to remember it.