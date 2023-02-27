“It’s something for the future” Romano responds to Arsenal’s link to La Liga youngster

Arsenal has recently been linked with a move for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga as they pursue an interest in several young players.

The Spaniard is one of the exciting talents in La Liga who is enjoying a good season, so several clubs have an interest in his signature.

Arsenal is used to importing talents from Spain and they naturally have been added to the list of clubs who want to add Veiga to their group.

The midfielder is still 20 and has a big future ahead of him, but transfer insider Fabrizio Romano believes now is probably too early for him to leave his present employers.

He writes in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“Some Arsenal fans have asked me about links with Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga.

“However, I think it’s way too early before linking him with big clubs like this. I’m told four or five top clubs scouts are monitoring him as Veiga is a top talent and he’s doing great in La Liga, but it’s something for the future, not present.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga is certainly a player to keep an eye on, considering how rapidly he has developed.

However, as Romano has said, it is probably too early for him to leave Celta and Spain.

Moreover, he might struggle to make the Arsenal team if he completes the transfer to London by the end of this season.

