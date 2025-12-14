“It’s such a big asset” Aaron Ramsey praises key Arsenal attribute

Arsenal’s set-piece strength proved decisive in their hard-fought victory over Wolves, highlighting an area that has consistently benefitted the Gunners in recent seasons. While the team struggled to break down their opponents during open play, it was a set-piece that ultimately produced the breakthrough. The match featured late drama, and set-pieces played a crucial role in securing three points that could easily have been dropped. What was expected to be a straightforward fixture turned out to be anything but, underlining the fine margins that define the Premier League.

Despite the relief of victory, Mikel Arteta will be concerned with the manner of his side’s performance. Arsenal failed to impose themselves as expected, yet the contribution of set-pieces ensured the result reflected their superiority overall. The team will continue to rely on these situations, even if rivals occasionally mock the frequency with which they capitalise on them. Effective use of set-pieces remains an important tool for securing points in tight matches, particularly when other avenues of attack prove difficult to unlock.

Ramsey Praises Set-Piece Prowess

Aaron Ramsey highlighted the value of Arsenal’s set-piece efficiency during an appearance on Premier League Production. As reported by Premier League Production, he said, “It’s such a big asset to have in your side. Arsenal have been fantastic this season, and they take full advantage of those situations.” His comments underline the importance of set-pieces in tight contests and their role in helping Arsenal maintain consistency across a demanding campaign.

Margins for Success

In a league where success is often decided by small differences, Arsenal’s ability to exploit set-piece opportunities can be a decisive factor. While the team must strive to improve their overall performance and control matches from open play, maintaining their strength in dead-ball situations provides a reliable source of goals. The Gunners will continue to leverage this advantage as they pursue a title challenge, ensuring that no opportunity is wasted in a season where every point is vital.