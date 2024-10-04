“It’s such an honour to play for your childhood club.” Katie Reid on signing for Arsenal Women

Katie Reid’s stock at Arsenal keeps increasing. The young defender did not go out on loan as expected. Arsenal Women boss, Jonas Eidevall, later announced that the teenage defender will be part of the first-team squad at least until the winter break, when they would evaluate her progress.

Katie has had a significant impact on Arsenal’s training since her return from dual registration at Watford last February. Lotte Wubben-Moy, who’s been following her progress in training stated, after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, that the 18-year-old is a player ready to dazzle if given the chance.

Well, on October 1st, Reid signed her first professional contract with Arsenal, committing her future to the club. After putting pen to paper, Reid, who joined Arsenal as a 13-year-old in 2019, expressed her excitement at committing to the club of her dreams.

“I’m so proud to be putting pen to paper on a professional contract at a club that means so much to me,” said Katie. “Ever since I was a kid and first started playing football, this is what I always aspired to, so it means the world. I want to keep working hard and progressing, and I can’t wait to continue my development here with Arsenal.”

It would be fantastic to see her break into and establish her place in Jonas Eidevall’s starting lineup. If the club decided to keep her this season, it indicates she’s something special; now she must live up to the expectations and reward the club’s trust in her.

“It’s such an honour to play for your childhood club.” ❤️ Katie Reid has signed her first professional contract with The Arsenal ✍️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 1, 2024

Katie may indeed need to step up quickly as Arsenal currently have 4 of their 9 defenders unavailable..

