“It’s supposed to be like this” Arteta discusses Arsenal’s recent form

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to embrace the challenges they are currently facing, as the club enters what appears to be the most demanding stage of their season. The Gunners began the campaign in excellent form and were widely regarded as one of the strongest sides in the country over recent months.

However, their form has dipped during the closing stages of the season, with inconsistency and a lack of confidence contributing to a more difficult run of results. This downturn has made it harder for Arsenal to maintain momentum in key fixtures, increasing the pressure on the squad.

Embracing Pressure in Key Moments

Arteta has emphasised that such challenges are a natural part of competing at the highest level, particularly for a team still developing in terms of experience and consistency. He believes that overcoming adversity is essential if Arsenal are to achieve their ambitions this season.

As reported by Arsenal Media, the manager addressed the situation by stating, “What we are trying to achieve is difficult, is challenging, is bumpy at times and it’s supposed to be like this.

“So you have to confront it and what I basically said, we are trying to do something in this competition that hasn’t been done in the history of the club in 140 years. It’s the second time in our history that we are three years in a row in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so we value a lot where we are.”

Experience and Progress Under Pressure

Arsenal have come close to winning major trophies in recent seasons, often falling short at crucial moments. That experience, however, is expected to serve as motivation as they attempt to take the next step forward.

The squad is now being challenged to show resilience and maturity under pressure, particularly in high-stakes matches where fine margins can determine success or failure. Arteta’s message is clear: the difficulties they are encountering are part of the process required to reach the next level.

If Arsenal are to turn their ambitions into tangible success, they will need to demonstrate consistency, belief, and the ability to perform when it matters most.