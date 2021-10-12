“It’s the club I needed” Saliba appears to aim a dig at Arsenal

William Saliba has appeared to aim a sly dig at Arsenal by claiming his loan club, Olympique Marseille is the team he needs for his development.

He hasn’t kicked a ball for Arsenal since they signed him in the summer of 2019 and he has spent only a half-season at the Emirates since then.

Marseille is the latest club to take him on loan and he has been in stunning form for them.

The French defender is happy to be on their books and he recently spoke about his time at the club.

He has enjoyed how they have started the season with some fine performances in Ligue 1 and says they will bounce back from their recent poor run of form.

His teammates have received him well and he is happy to have joined them, before adding that they are just the club that he needed to be at the moment.

“We’ve done a big start to the season, even if the three last games haven’t been positive with two losses in Ligue 1,” Saliba told L’Equipe.

“We’re going to come back to try and win. I have been welcomed really well by my teammates and the fans.

“For me, it’s a very good choice, it’s the club I needed, with a very good pressure.

“At my age, it’s good to play in a stadium like that.”