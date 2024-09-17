It’s time for a tribute to Gabriel, Arsenal’s MOTM against Tottenham

15 goals in 125 games! Impressive considering he is a center half.

The gooners faithful will still be basking in the delight of our recent win on the road, any win no matter how ugly, to a bitter rival like Tottenham Hotspur is always welcomed with open arms.

The players know what this game means and regardless of the absentees we still came out victorious. A big thanks has to go the man of the match and the player who scored the only goal of the game, Gabriel Magalhães. In another brilliant peformance against Spurs ,in which he scored yet another goal from a set piece.

The Brazilian, who also played a pivotal role in us defending our backline, has shown to many of his critiques how improved he is as a player over the years and particularly in the attacking areas.

Since his arrival from Lille in the covid hit summer of 2020, no other defender has scored more goals in the entirety of the league than Gabriel’s tally of 15 goals, he’s an absolute beast in the air, which was first on display in his debut game for the club, where he scored in a similar position against Fulham. This tally is even more impressive considering he’s not even the first/best defender every Arsenal would call, given how often overshadowed he gets by William Saliba.

Saliba often gets labelled better because he’s a very well rounded player with his calming presence being the exact opposite to Gabriel. However each player has a different profile that absolutely compliments each other on the pitch, this is chief among the reasons why this is currently one of the best defensive partnerships in the world. It is always so good to see your defender chipping in with the odd goal here and there as well as being sound defensively which is the perfect balance we’ve struck in one of the best players in the squad.

Just looking at the passion in the way he celebrated the goal against spurs, there’s no doubt that he is an immense player who will play for the badge till the very end at all times.

With his knack for scoring goals also, it has provided us with another avenue to scoring from set-pieces and winning matches which is something Arteta and the management will be super happy about.

How many PL goals do you think Big Gabi end up with this campaign?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

