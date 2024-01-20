It’s time for Arsenal to start using our Smith-Rowe wildcard

Following the mid-season break, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace to kick off the second half of the 2023–24 season.

Of course, the Gunners expect a win in that game to reverse their recent losing streak of three games. Aside from that, there are expectations for the coming months. Gooners expect the Gunners to enjoy a strong second half of the season, picking up win after win.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, may need to tweak one or two aspects of his team for this “perfect run.” If it weren’t for the FFP regulations, they could make some marquee signings this winter, but they can’t because they overspent last summer.

Arteta may need to rely on what he has. Emile Smith Rowe is one of the players he can consider to change his fortunes. The Hale End graduate has not played much, but some believe he can be a difference-maker for Arsenal going forward.

🗣Emile Smith Rowe: "The injury is behind me and I want to kick on by getting on the pitch."💪 pic.twitter.com/4ErljdNQZI — Arsenal Techy👩‍💻 (@immatechy) January 20, 2024

Some believe he is the definitive answer to the LCM position, which hasn’t been adequately filled since Granit Xhaka’s departure. Kai Havertz has performed well in recent weeks, but integrating him into the team has cost Arsenal efficiency on the left wing. With the title race on the line, it is time for Arteta to be ruthless and attempt something new, such as playing Smith Rowe as the left-sided No. 8.

The 23-year-old’s ability to carry the ball into the final third is exactly what the LCM role requires; he would offer something fresh.

Though I recommend him as an LCM, he can also be used as an RCM. Alternatively, during games, he can swap with Odegaard. That would offer Arsenal the unpredictability that Arteta has always spoken about.

Interestingly, reports from the Arsenal Dubai training camp claim that Emile Smith-Rowe was the one who stood out the most. If he was fantastic in that camp, Mikel Arteta should give him an opportunity in the next few weeks; he may not regret it.

Emile Smith Rowe could be like a new signing, and may be the spark that sets Arsenal on fire again.

