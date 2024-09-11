It’s time for Havertz to be our AM with Odegaard out – That is why Arteta bought him

As I write this, we are waiting to hear the results of Martin Odegaard’s ankle scan. By the time you read this you might know our captain’s diagnosis.

The fact he left the pitch on Monday night in tears and travelled back to England on crutches would indicate that he will in the short term at least miss the North London Derby. The worst-case scenario would be the 25-year-old is on the sidelines for a long spell. If that’s the case, it’s a big enough blow that could be the difference in the title race.

Every club has a couple of players who can’t be replaced. You could argue that two of the first names on our team sheet will be unavailable on Sunday.

We will learn about the mentality of our young squad this weekend. Not just do they believe they can get 3 points at the Lane without their skipper, but more importantly do they trust they can finish above Man City without one of their best?

The irony being that it’s the kind of opening Smith Rowe and Vieira were waiting for. I don’t subscribe to the theory that a NLD is the place to hand Nwaneri his first Prem start. Some Gooners are over hyping the 17-year-old with zero evidence.

With Merino hurt on his first day at work it might now put the pressure on Kai Havertz to be the AM Arteta envisaged.

That was our manager’s original intention but one sole DM with 2 AM’s meant our creative midfielders were getting in each other’s way.

Not for the first time our boss washed his hands of an idea the moment it wasn’t working. Which is surprising when you consider how long the Spaniard scouted the German and earmarked him for the role as our number 10.

Therefore, you could argue Havertz has yet to be under any pressure at the Emirates. Being a makeshift striker wasn’t the reason we gave Chelsea 65 million.

The 25-year-old was almost patronised by Gooners in his first season as a Gunner. It was almost like 13 league goals was deemed acceptable just because he wasn’t terrible. In reality 13 goals in not his intended position does not warrant earning 280,000 pound a week.

What you expect for that salary is someone with the personality to not just be able to stand up in Odegaard’s absence but want that responsibility.

It’s worth noting that during the international break Germany have tried Havertz as an attacking midfielder and he got rave reviews.

He’s never going to be a clinical goal scorer, but that wasn’t what was planned for him.

Our scouts had been watching him since his days in the Bundesliga with Arteta impressed by the player’s footballing intelligence.

At the Lane in the last campaign Havertz showed that swagger, coming deep, holding up the ball, winning fouls with his trickery.

He shouldn’t be dismissed as an AM just because he and Odegaard got in each other’s way.

A big club act like a big club. Instead of cursing the loss of the Norwegian we should look at the positive.

Havertz dropping into the midfielders lets us play an extra pacey attacker. With Spurs insistence on playing a high line I would begin with Havertz behind the three quickest forwards we have.

To me Havertz is the only option to replace Odegaard?

Who would you play as our AM?

Dan

