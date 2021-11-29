It’s time to admit that Arsenal have progressed under Arteta

The table doesn’t lie – Arsenal HAVE progressed! by Highbury Hero
After 13 rounds last season, Arsenal was already out of the European race and was on course for the worst season in recent memory. We were sitting just above the relegation zone with signs of improvement not in sight.
And surely, we went on to have the worst season that every one of us would like to forget. Things were still not looking good at the beginning of this season when we followed our worst season with the worst start: losing embarrassingly our first three games and sitting at the bottom of the table with an embarrassing goal difference. And all these after we had our most expensive transfer window.
Fast forward to today we have climbed to the 5th spot with only goal difference separating us from 4th at the time of writing. It is even more impressive that the point gap with the league leaders is not as big as most would have expected.
The league table was the stick I used to beat the manager with, and it is the league table that I use to acknowledge the work he is doing, because the improvement is obvious.
The league table is not the only thing that has improved; personally, I am starting to enjoy our games again. I now look forward to our games with positivity, unlike last season where all I felt was an apocalyptic doom and gloom.
I can’t say I have seen an identifiable style of play yet, but it is starting to take shape. A huge improvement from last season’s unwatchable games. Time will tell if it gels together or collapses. Signs are in favour of the former.
Things are still not rosy all things considered. We have shown brilliance in some games and the horror of last season in others. Hopefully as the season progress the performances will be more consistent.
I am a confirmed Arteta out brigadier, so I won’t praise him for the work he is doing. It is the thing he was hired to do and should have been doing it from the start, but better late than never.
One regular commenter congratulated me on changing my stance from what he called my previous wrong view of the manager. But how are two consecutive 8th place finishes a wrong view of the progress? The whole point of the league is results, and fan’s views will always change according to that.
Our new recruits have been a revelation, especially Tavares, Lokonga, Tomiyasu and Ramsdale. But Arteta should work hard to bring the best out of the top talents we already had. I am not happy with the developments of Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe. These players are huge talents and can offer so much to the team considering we are still weak in attack.
It is the manager’s job to make it happen.
I also think we should set our sights on finishing in the top 4. I am not one to lower expectations and say 6th is good enough for now. No, 6th is not good enough. We have already shown we are capable of challenging and in the end securing that spot. If we expect to drop down the table that means the transformation we have seen compared to the start of the season is down to luck.
Is it luck? If it is not, why should we expect to drop down the table? The only reason anyone would expect us to drop is having no confidence in the manager and the team, in my humble opinion. We should leave that to the biased pundits.
The race for European spots is very crowded nowadays. When one team underperform the others take advantage. The usual top 4 contenders took advantage of our underperformance for the last two seasons but where are they now? They are all struggling so far. It will be a shame not to capitalise on that.
We are in a good and acceptable place right now, but we should strive for more because we are capable of more. And things are only going to get harder. Spurs new manager is a winner, and they have two of the top talents (Son and Kane) of this generation capable of carrying the team on their shoulders.
Furthermore, we do not know what impact the new Man Utd manager will have, West Ham have picked up where they left off last season, and there is always a possibility of Leicester making a comeback.
Can we say those teams have what we don’t have? And we have the advantage of being settled compared to some of them with new managers in charge. The manager and the boys should pull up their socks, things are just starting!
Have I changed my stance on the manager, and do I finally see him as the right man for the job? ‘No’ is my answer. I cannot say he is the right or wrong man for the job. Only his performance can say that. My view will always be based on that.
He was the wrong man last season, but he seems right this season so far. Since we don’t know what he will be as the season progress, we can only enjoy the moment.
Highbury Hero
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
Progressed because we regressed under the same management,so yes he has progressed since he has been here regarding himself .
But if we are talking about progressing following from the last 2 managers then no as the league table does not lie ,and I don’t count this season as we are only a 3rd way through .
I’m with you HH regarding my views on Arteta,I see nothing that will change my mind on him ,he got lucky after last season when he should have been replaced and was backed heavily in the summer so we should be where we are and I don’t see that as a surprise ,we have a good set of players but for me the leadership is all wrong ,obviously my opinion before I get called negative and I will stick by it .
You make a good point and it is something I should have mentioned that my view of the progress is from the time he took over, especially the difference between the performance of last season and the current one.
Before I continue I would like to remind anyone who call you negative of your big support of Arteta from his arrival up to the middle of last season when you changed your stance because you didn’t like what you saw. You even confidently betted that we will finish in the top 4 and displayed your bet slip on your profile picture. Who else betted we will finish in the top 4 including our very own professional bettor Mr Jon Fox?
The resignation of Wenger, the firing of Emery and then hiring Arteta doesn’t make any sense if one consider why the two left.
Ideally the board should have hired an established manager and go straight on challenging for the title but I am not sure why they went for an inexperienced one instead.
They have supported him financially, with players discipline and have been very patient with him contrary to the normal nowadays with even smaller clubs firing managers when results don’t go their way.
Judging only his performance without comparing him to the previous managers, there is progress. To be honest I am starting to get confident of finishing in the top 4 or top 6 at worst.
If he keeps producing the results all will be behind him because he will be giving fans something to support him for. It has never been against him as a man, it’s just fans even those who are called negative just want to see their club performs in the required standard.
I think we are been humble and not trying to get our hope too high, that’s why those of us claiming top 6 may be our achievement think so, however, it’s not bad to start thinking of too 4, we are level on point with 4th, 7points behind the leader after 13games and we have played all teams above us except westharm, it’s really a joy and long may this new joy continues
But has Arteta progressed as a manager…..?
Arteta got very lucky when Kroenke gave him another season. Artea has been given a new 11 plaeyrs in his time here. Ramsdale Tomi White Tavares Lokonga and Odegaard were added to Partey Gabriel the emerging Saka ESR and Martinelli plus the 72m Pepe and mega expensive Auba + Laca. Arsenal has a bare 14 top players the rest are bang average. Next summer we will off load mega dead wood and sign another 4-5 young talents and maybe recall Saliba. So if we say we are half way through the process with just 14 decent players we are indeed doing well being 5th on goal difference especially after a horror start. United on Thursday will be another indicator of our progress.
We have improved, but I wished Arteta made a gamble at Etihad and Anfield. If we were braver there, we might’ve got at least one point from those two matches
Old Trafford is another place where we shouldn’t sit back. Arsenal lost too many battles there since Wenger’s era, so our attackers had better press Man United’s defense despite the risk of decreasing our midfield density
The idea that we should get beaten by all those clubs is lazy. If it’s just down to player quality then Arsenal wouldn’t have beaten those clubs in a decade. Sometimes tactics give you the edge. Other times it’s motivation and others. How do you think Crystal Palace almost pulled off a victory against us?? If they accepted their fate would they have done so well? Various things affect results and not just player quality .We are becoming mediocre in our thinking.
Agree various things affect results.
Palace just lost at home to Villa.
New manager bounce with Gerrard maybe?
The quality of the opposition is a major factor influencing results.
We have not lost to a team below us so far.
United in 8th is below us but were a long way ahead till recently. They also have a much better squad, will have home ground advantage a new manager bounce and under enormous pressure to succeed from their fans.
A draw would be a good result for us
Yes many things affects results and that’s why the team with the better players will not always win. Lets just deliver a competent performance against Man Utd. We need to stop playing mediocre football against these top sides and actually have a go at them. If we lose at least it wouldn’t be because we accepted our fate but because of other reasons. If we can’t have a go at this Utd team then why should we trust in the process??
That’s why we should’ve taken a much higher risk at Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford. Scared, overly-calculated and merry-go-round tactics will only allow our oppositions to dominate us
Being too tactical and overly-calculated is what has seen us beaten so easily. We need to let the players express themselves positively rather than waiting for moments. Those teams don’t respect us at all and I’m sure they feel like it’s always a matter of time before they score one and beat us.
Yes this is a point. Crystal Palace even beat Man City at their own ground with a clean sheet. It is about time we let those clubs sweat for a point let alone three points.
We all see what we want. I see a more consistent way of playing than I saw under Emery.
We have a young squad, we have had to integrate more new players than is ideal. Yet we are getting results and are making noises. Way too early to speculate about our potential final place on the table at the end of the season but also way too early to write us off for the top 6 or even top 4.
We are getting some results and we are getting them without a dominant striker. I like where we are at at this point in time. Now let’s see if we can keep this rhythm going. Would be great if we can avoid losing to Man U. I would take a draw.
Surely thing has progressed. What I really like from our current progress, it is more likely due to systematic management level improvement rather than Arteta’s individual influence (incorporating set piece specialist coach, data-driven assistant coach, well output academy player, non player-agent influence on recruitement; I believe our 6 latest recruitment purely made by objective assesment rather than subjective one, look how amazing they are).
When we do things correctly management-level wise, things will automatically improve. Ups and downs shall be along the way, but the sum and average wont lie.
What really necessary for now is storing those management improvement permanently.
Tottenham, during Pochettino era, have been far ahead of us within these aspect of incorporating sport science, statistics-driven, performance-bonus-based contract instead of agent negotiating player value, etc. Seems like when Poch were pushed aside, they also cancel out the progress he made; not that I feel sympathy for them, though.
United has somehow maintain their system regardless their coach is. Ferguson stay ahead as board member, Carrick stays as short term interim, I believe it represents more permanent staff behind Utd that still maintain the work and system regardless of the manager. We need more permanent staff within key areas (physical training, data-driven, player analyst, coach assistant) that will stay long term to the club whoever the head coach is.
The table will represent cumulative efforts of club from management level, tactics and player performance. I truly believe the 4th place is within possible grasp for us.
Manager will come and go. As other club raid our players, it also possible they will raid our manager. Just because historically Wenger stays loyal with us when Madrid knocked doesnt mean Arteta will stood still when City, Barcelona, PSG, or even Everton asked for his hand. Be grateful to what we have now. Many clubs regarded him highly.
Excellent post Bob, sorry, I hadn’t read it before sending mine, which said similar but not as well as yours already had by the looks of it
Progressed from his own previous seasons yes 100%…progressed as a club, I’m not so sure.
If go gambling with $10 and you lose $9 over the course of the evening and on your final roll with your final $1 manage to win and get back to $10…..have you won $9 or have you not actually progressed your wealth?
Too early to say.
We went 2 steps backwards and 3 forward. So at the moment an overall small progress, it seems to me.
Now we need to show, we can also got something out og games against the top teams. Then it is real progress, not before.
Success is not achieved by luck. You make your own luck. In truth, this isn’t luck, it’s hard work.
Arsenal needed a lot of hardwork, even from before Mikel was our manager.
Certain things are being done right now and the reward it what we are seeing. Still another needs to be done, more squad depth, more personal to leave, more changes off field, more on field changes, players are improving, Manager is improving…
I think regarding of what work is being done some will still choose to be negative. Can’t be helped, all opinions are welcomed, that’s life…
I just want to focus on celebrating the small victories we achieve, step by step, and review the failures and look to see how we improve…
I liked the manner in which we had no hangover from losing to Liverpool. This was a failure of the past. Credit to MA but some won’t see this as credit due…because its apparently his job!!!!!!!!
I would say WHU have progressed.A 5-2 against Liverpool and a 1-2 at Man City, that is called progress, 5-0,4-0 white washes can no way be termed as progress. Had we lost 5-4 and 4-3, I would call that progress. WHU have not blown up 150 million on talent, the existing crop of players have excelled with a few additions with proper coaching and tactics. Do not get excited, there are 26 games to go. We surrendered to Chelsea, Man U had a tame draw with a caretaker manager. No way I call this progress with the investment done, we should have had a goal difference of 20+.
Good post John63
My personal view is that it not just about Arteta, although he clearly has had a huge role to play
I believe we have made steady progress on the pitch since he took over but the overall Club’s progress has been better, if the background stuff is now stable there is a good platform for further on pitch progress and ultimately more obvious success, the FA Cup win was a nice bonus on the way
The answer will not be determined on Thursday, although a point or three would help, getting into Europe would be obvious success, maybe Europa this season and Champions League at the end of next
Even if Arteta isn’t with us next season he would have played a major part in us getting to that point, I personally hope that he will be though
Arteta is more likable than Emery I see. I don’t like being bias in my analysis. It’s clear many just like him ma as a character over Emery. He was brought in for the long term so ight now all we can do is hope for the best. Personally, I do not think his attacking tactics are good enough and he needs to look at that. Our style of play is predictable and not fluid. He needs to sop playing those that don’t fit his tactics and stop playing them just because they are seniors. That could be his downfall this season if he doesn’t change that.
“””Am a confirmed arteta out brigadier, so I won’t praise him for the word he is doing”””
Isn’t it because he’s proving many of us wrong?
Work not word
I highlighted that point in the article. How is two consecutive 8th placed finish wrong view of the manager? Anyone who had doubts about him last season and the beginning of this season was right because results agreed with their views.
I am not praising him because he is starting to do what he was hired to do. He has not done anything extra deserving of praise.
His task is to return us to title challengers and he is supported to do just that. It won’t be this season yes but if he continues like this we can be confident that he will get there.
Well judging from where we coming from, I do not think we have progressed, we can’t always surrender to the top teams and say we progressed,
Secondly, Arteta needs to drop Aubameyang to the bench, we loose too many goals because of him, we could try Pepe/Martinelli upfront, playing off Lacazette, if we don’t try, we’ll never know.
Last season we were afraid of playing Burnley at our own stadium. That can’t be said this season. We are beating the teams we are supposed to beat that is progress from last season. We become consistent in this then we move on to the bigger fish.