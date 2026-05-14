‘It’s too close, it’s too close’ Casemiro discusses the Champions League final

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has admitted he is finding it difficult to predict the outcome of the upcoming Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG, with both clubs preparing to battle for European football’s biggest prize at the end of the season.

Arsenal have impressed throughout the competition and finished top of the league phase, a result that helped them remain on the more favourable side of the draw on their route to the final. Their consistency and strong performances have established them as one of the standout teams in this season’s tournament.

PSG, meanwhile, have had a far more demanding path to the final, overcoming several difficult opponents during the knockout rounds. The French side will now face Arsenal in a hugely anticipated encounter after previously defeating the Gunners at the semi-final stage of the competition last season.

Arsenal And PSG Prepare For Huge Final

The final presents Arsenal with an opportunity to gain revenge for last season’s disappointment while also chasing the first Champions League trophy in the club’s history. PSG, however, will be equally determined to secure victory as they continue their pursuit of European dominance.

Both teams possess squads filled with world-class talent, and the expectation is that every player involved will deliver their maximum effort on the biggest stage. Arsenal’s desire to finally claim the famous trophy could provide additional motivation, but PSG’s experience and attacking quality make them equally formidable opponents.

Casemiro Praises Arteta And Arsenal

According to the Metro, Casemiro spoke positively about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and suggested success in the Champions League could arrive for the Spaniard either this season or in the near future.

He said: “Yeah, it’s very important, very important.

“Doesn’t matter if we win or lose in the final, for example Arsenal, I don’t know if it’s this season or next season, he [Arteta] will win.”

Asked by Rio Ferdinand whether he believes Arsenal will win the title, Casemiro replied: “Of course, it’s too close, it’s too close.

“It’s the same with Paris [Saint-Germain]. Four years ago, they lost to us, Messi played there, Neymar, and why did they lose? Because they lost to Madrid [who had a target].”

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