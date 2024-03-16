“It’s too cold there.” Mbappe jokes about why he won’t join Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe has addressed a request for him to join Arsenal as he prepares to announce his next club.
The striker has been linked with moves to several top clubs across Europe, as he has yet to finalise his decision on his next destination.
It’s been communicated to PSG that he will not be extending his stay, sparking interest from elite European clubs vying for the signature of the 2018 World Cup winner.
Real Madrid has long been considered a likely destination for Mbappe, with the club having tracked him since the early stages of his career.
While Arsenal would undoubtedly benefit from his addition, it appears unlikely that Mbappe will consider a move to the Emirates at the end of this season.
According to Get Football News France, when asked about the possibility of joining Arsenal, Mbappe responded with a firm “There’s no way.” When pressed further, he humorously added, “It’s too cold there.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We already know that Mbappe is headed for a move to Real Madrid, a club that has followed him for most of his career and is the most successful in Europe.
There is no point in dreaming about bringing him to London for now; perhaps we could get a chance to do that much later in his career.
Not sure we need this lad, further more he would hamper the development of Martinelli who is totally the opposite to the French legend.
Mbbappe loves to hug the wings going forward, a genuine forward as Santiago Gimenez would takes to Arsenal like duck to water.
Can anyone explain WHY this entirely pointless article appears on J?
It is after all, Just Arsenal News and not Just Real Madrid News, or used to be!
In the meantime, while us Arsenal SHOULDN’T discard the feasibility of signing Kylian Mbappe by us next summer. For, in football it has been said that anything can happen.
Nevertheless, I think us Arsenal SHOULD focus seriously on two important things that God HAS given to us to pursue then. I.e. The Epl title and that of Ucl that are in our front for capturing. And capture them this season unfailingly.