It’s tough to lose to Spurs, but Arsenal will have the last laugh

Winning streak finally comes to an end!
After four consecutive wins on the bounce we finally fell to a loss against our biggest rivals Spurs!
To be honest playing away to Spurs was always going to be tough, and with the inexperienced and youthful squad we have compared to the experienced and older squad Spurs have, it was always going to be a tough task.
Maybe all of the big wins over the past few weeks have taken a toll on the side as well.
And no, these are not excuses because it is never nice to lose, let alone to Spurs, but it has happened and now we have to dust ourselves off and get ready for Newcastle, a game that although will be tough we know we can and should win.
After our loss to Liverpool a lot of people questioned how we would bounce back, but we did and very quickly too.
So we have lost 3-0 to Spurs who had all the luck in the game, but we only have four days before our next fixture and as quick as we went down we need to get back up!
And no matter what Spurs do we just HAVE to win our last two remaining games because this fourth place is in our hands and our hands only.
But I am glad this game is done and dusted and Mikel Arteta will surely be able to pull his team together before we face Newcastle because he has no other choice!
In my opinion though all is not lost and although I would have loved to have beaten Spurs and all but confirmed fourth place, for Arsenal things do not always run that smooth or lucky and so if there is going to be one bump in the road from now until the end of the season, let it be this loss and this loss only.
Have faith Gooners this is not the end, and we know what we have to do!
Hopefully we have the last laugh!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Hopefully we do have the last laugh but doubt anyone is laughing tonight.. terrible performance but not unexpected, Arteta should have hooked Holding very poor from him now we have another high pressure game on Monday with more injuries and suspensions
Holding like White is overrated. The same with Chambers who should’ve been sold way before the time he was. Saliba along with Tomi is clear of our defenders and I believe when Saliba comes here he’ll prove it. We will go to Europe and for me I expected it due to how bad Spurs and Utd have been. That Spurs are even close to us still shocks me. All that cheap talk of a free hit yet Spurs drew with Liverpool. 4th is needed to boost morale else next season may be worse. We will get it but we need to improve tactically.
No one feels like laughing at the moment Shenel but hoping your optimism will be infectious.
Every Gooner agrees with you Shenel – it’s all down to the manager and players… along with our supporters, who could be the 12th man.
Pleased Arteta as much as he could said the exact same as i did during the game. Use it for motivation versus newcastle/everton
The fact Conte focused on Artetas complaining instead of the result says everything positive we need to know. He knows, most of us know and they will still likely finish behind.
Arteta cost Arsenal the game with his 4-2-3-2 and it’s quite unfortunate. He didn’t do his home work well on Spurds. Brighton beat Spurds with 3-5-2 formation. Spids don’t have creative players to break down a low block defense. It’s a sign Arteta is still lacking in experience. We beat Chelsea with 3-4-2-1 and Holding is very good at such formation. Why not adapt same for a top opposition? This lose is painful and almost avoidable
@Sylva
RealTalk…
explain ny_spurs? they won on decisions
Just to be clear your suggesting Spurs pen against the run of play wouldn’t of happened if we changed formation? and the ref wouldn’t of been hunting soft yellows to give two soft yellows to Holding if we changed formation? asking for a friend.
Angus, they were not “soft yellows”. How would you have reacted if these tackles had been directed at Arsenal players?
Ozzie, you are wasting your time!!!!!!!!!
Arteta needs a reality check if he thinks tonight was down to the ref. He is embarrassing himself by spouting. It was a bad performance by Arsenal and all involved, nothing else. We shut up and put up the next two games.
👍
really what is wrong with you fans? serious question. what is wrong with you?
The guy is deluded Sue, if tonight was the refs fault, he needs to get a grip for the last two games.
Do one. We complained earlier in the year with well researched documented evidence. Nothings changed.
Tierney has always given the spuds an unfair advantage, against Liverpool as well although at least they managed to hold out for a draw, but then they are a vastly better team, and would’ve beaten the spuds with fair refereeing. Tierney should never be allowed to referee a spud game again.
This is a game that could go any way by the look of it on paper.
Nothing wrong with the selection in my opinion, just wonder if we would have gotten that penalty.
The gaffer got his game plan right but individual mistakes cost us the game, brilliant move not to involve Ben White this would have given him four more days, hopefully Gabriel will be okay
Have no problem playing after Spurs and Burnley
It is said the hotter the battle the sweeter the victory
Hope we can recover from that result. The danger players couldn’t raise their game. We are what we are. Odegaard needs to lead and be brave. The second half always seems to reduce our performance. I really hope it’s not Artetas team talk! Holding was scared of Son. They were strong against our danger men. Penalty and a sending off. No surprise really.
Why is everyone talking like we got beat up on the pitch? Soft pen, that has not been given in similar situations repeatedly go back 4 years and it gets insane. Sending off. That is it. If your talking the team, danger men, selection whatever its in the minutes prior to the red card which I saw no issue with. Spurs were slightly more comfortable after then pen but there for the taking. After the red game over.
Coming up next …..Spurs hosts Burnley, I don’t see Burnley beating Tothenham away…..however being an early kick off on Sunday might proove a banana peal to spuds against relegation threatened Burnley.
Should Spurs win….ohhh mine, we will feel pressure like never before
While being hosted by Newcastle on Monday night…..which will be EXTREMELY TOUGH. I MEAN SUPER TOUGH
White is really overrated. If he doesn’t improve next season he will be another poor business.
It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel after such a shellacking at the Lane.