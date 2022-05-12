It’s tough to lose to Spurs, but Arsenal will have the last laugh

Winning streak finally comes to an end!

After four consecutive wins on the bounce we finally fell to a loss against our biggest rivals Spurs!

To be honest playing away to Spurs was always going to be tough, and with the inexperienced and youthful squad we have compared to the experienced and older squad Spurs have, it was always going to be a tough task.

Maybe all of the big wins over the past few weeks have taken a toll on the side as well.

And no, these are not excuses because it is never nice to lose, let alone to Spurs, but it has happened and now we have to dust ourselves off and get ready for Newcastle, a game that although will be tough we know we can and should win.

After our loss to Liverpool a lot of people questioned how we would bounce back, but we did and very quickly too.

So we have lost 3-0 to Spurs who had all the luck in the game, but we only have four days before our next fixture and as quick as we went down we need to get back up!

And no matter what Spurs do we just HAVE to win our last two remaining games because this fourth place is in our hands and our hands only.

But I am glad this game is done and dusted and Mikel Arteta will surely be able to pull his team together before we face Newcastle because he has no other choice!

In my opinion though all is not lost and although I would have loved to have beaten Spurs and all but confirmed fourth place, for Arsenal things do not always run that smooth or lucky and so if there is going to be one bump in the road from now until the end of the season, let it be this loss and this loss only.

Have faith Gooners this is not the end, and we know what we have to do!

Hopefully we have the last laugh!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_