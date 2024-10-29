It’s unclear if Arsenal’s Mead, Russo & Williamson will represent England Women tonight

When England Women played Germany in a friendly match last Friday, losing that game 3-4, Alessia Russo played 74 minutes of that game, Leah Williamson played 61 minutes of that game, and Beth Mead played 82 minutes of that game.

On Tuesday night England Lionesses will be back in action. The European Champions take on South Africa, and Gooners will be keen to see if their stars will once again feature for their national team. Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of the Lionesses, has hinted that she might rotate her team against the African Champions.

“I’m not going to tell you [who], but you will see changes. We want to try out things to see players, different connections, and also to manage the minutes too,” said Wiegman via BBC.

Other than preparing for next year’s Euros, which will take place in Switzerland, where they go as defending champs, Wiegman and her technical bench could be responding to criticism she faced about her team selection on Friday.

She needs to change the lineup she used last Friday; it’s unclear if Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, and Leah Williamson, who drew criticism for her performance, will play. However, given the significant match against Manchester United women this weekend, the Gunners could benefit greatly from a rest before the battle at Leigh Sports Village!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

