It’s upsetting that we can’t even celebrate Arsenal coming second

Thank God it’s over by Ben Dungate
This has been one of the most disillusioning seasons in living memory as an Arsenal supporter. From 8 points clear with 10 games left to play, to Man City being crowned champions with 2 games to spare. Coming second to Man City is absolutely not a disgrace, and we should be able to celebrate what the team has achieved this season but we can’t even be granted that.
Arteta has demonstrated he is a gifted coach but equally has demonstrated he is severely limited as a manager. He has no plan B. The inverted Zinchenko tactic hasn’t worked for 10 games and it has made our fiery and emotional Ukrainian look bad. Arteta’s squad usage is so poor. He insists on playing Fabio Vieira who is not yet good enough to play at this level, whilst ESR and Tierney, 2 of our most influential players last season, sit on the bench game after game again.
Leandro Trossard is hugely overrated. He is just OK, no more. Gabriel Jesus is useless as a main striker, and has aptly shown why Pep used him as a winger, and preferred to not play with a main striker than use Jesus there because it amounts to the same thing; he is never in the box and rarely in a position to score. For all his effort and technical ability he falls woefully short as a central striker. We were playing better with Eddie Nketiah up front! Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and our captain Martin Odegaard deserve better after the seasons they have had.
It’s not being able to celebrate finishing as runners-up I find the most infuriating aspect of this season. As fans we have been robbed due to the nature of this total capitulation. An entire season ruined by 5 games. That’s all it took. And I am not including the loss to City because we can never expect to win that head-to-head. However, in my opinion it wasn’t any league game that cost us this season, it was going out of the Europa League.
Not only did we go out of that competition and leave us with just the league to play for, which is a huge disadvantage, because it that did was increase the pressure on every game, but it was also the match in which William Saliba injured his back. We won the next 2 league games after going out of Europe but then came the back-to-back draws and it was downhill from there. Even then, a draw at Anfield is a good result, but we couldn’t celebrate that either, because we were hammered for most of the game and lucky to get out with a point.
I can’t find any excitement for next season, because I have grave concerns we will once again be in danger in falling out of the Top 4. Liverpool will be a force once more and probably be the closest challengers to City, Man Utd will recruit and be challenging again, and Newcastle will undoubtedly be in contention as well. Meanwhile Edu and Arteta have not given me any hope that they have the vision or conviction to sign the players we need. They can’t find a bargain and won’t pay top dollar for the best so we are left with scraps no one else wants.
I will never again go against my instincts and support Mikel Arteta. I hated him as a player and do not understand where his affiliation with Arsenal has come from. He was a mediocre stop-gap signing from Everton because we couldn’t hold on to our best players, and for some reason now he is an Arsenal man through and through.
Maybe he will prove me wrong in time, and I hope he does, but I doubt it.
Ben
Just get to the summer and I got no doubt we will take perspective and say well done ?
I no doubt after the wolves game we will give those players a round of applause
A round of applause for what exactly, finishing above Newcastle and Man. United?
So you are not happy with 2nd? Wow. Call yourself a supporter?
No, finishing second behind city – that means above seventeen others in the hardest league in the world.
There will be celebrations next week at the Emirates and why anyone thinks that we will be the only team not strengthening during the summer is ridiculous.
I bet the two united’s, liverpool, chelsea and the spuds would love to be in our position come the end of the season and think what they have to do in order to catch up with us.
A great season under Arteta, (but he must improve from second to first) so let’s enjoy it.
Enjoy what Ken ?
Being 8 points clear and now the leagues over with city 4points clear with 2 games in hand ,absolutely nothing to enjoy their matey .
You think this clown will improve us next season 😂 he’s copying everything he’s learnt from his pal (even the cashmere jumpers )unfortunately for us pep as moved his skills to a a other lvl while his buddy as come unstuck .
The blokes a fraud given a job and 500 million to try and copy his mate ,we’ve come unstuck just line last season and no I won’t be enjoying it at all ,but good for you if you are .
Just my Opinion OFC
@ken1945
I think you should put a pause on trying to stay positive for a moment and talk reality. Yes we’re better off than 18 teams but the fact is that it’s disheartening. Have you seen our record for the last ten games and what it has caused? Take a look sir
Moreover, enough of this hardest league to win theory. The most competitive league in the world now is the Italian Serie A. Four teams have won it in the last five years. Haaland and City have officially made EPL a farmers league
Dan and dgr8xt – I’m going to celebrate finishing 2nd, having CL football again, being top dog in London, leading the PL for most of the season, being the only team to challenge city, watching some really entertaining football and loving the way the Emirates has become our home at long last.
Take a look at what we were achieving before the ten games as you see it and judge our progress over the whole season.
What I won’t be celebrating is our performances in the last, what, seven games, our lack of depth, our manager’s treatment of certain players and the way we bottled winning the PL.
As for the Italian league being stronger because four different teams have won it in the last five years?
What that proves, is that there is not one DOMINANT team so far ahead of everyone else…. that is Manchester City and we will be able to judge city and inter in the CL final.
I would say “Well done guys. Congratulations for for handing the title to City. You played great for 90% of the season. But when the %10 really mattered you bottled it again”.
The fact is. Everyone in sport will be saying the same thing. We buckled and failed!
You guys are hilarious, yeah we threw it away at the end, a lot of pressure for a lot of young heads, but we have massively improved and for that I’m proud and happy with second! Show your love not your disappointment!
Improved in what way?😏
We lost to Man City Home and Away.
Still Couldn’t Beat Liverpool @Anfield.
Lost 3 0 to Brighton.
Led the EPL Table from August 5th,2022 to April 2023 and Bottled it.
Just like we Bottle Top 4 last season.😕
Another negative record, 248 days in 1st and bottle yet another opportunity. Arteta has to shake things up and stop playing favorites and play best in form.
Absolute embarrassment leaving Tierney on bench and starting Xhaka at LB, almost insulting to Tierney.
Stupid to play flop limp fish Vieira and ignore ESR, did you see ESR’S expression by the way?
Tierney and ESR should both be off this Summer as the coach doesn’t value them.
Still shocked how anyone thinks Vieria can even lace ESR’s boot straps. Miles of difference between the two.
It’s not just players now, Arteta has to show growth as well Same tactics, same favorites, same excuses, will not win the league or even a trophy.
We finished 2nd because we bottled 1st, not because we had an end run of gaining points and position.
I’d honestly feel better and more confident if we played our way up from 4th to 2nd last couple weeks instead of crumbling from 1st to possibly double digit trailing in 2nd place.
@ Durand and @ Ben
With this kind of favouritism, I cannot see the likes of ESR, Nelson or even Balogan wanting to stay on.
Nelson has always shown desire when he comes on.
I have to agree that we looked better with Nketiah than Jesus who is competition for the wingers.
We cannot keep saying Man City cheated when our spending has been so high because we have not managed our assets or overpaid for bang average taelnt.
talent (not taelnt).
Also why would Tierney want to stay??
Top 4 next year is going to hard next season.
Blimey guys let’s get some perspective!!!
After blowing Champions League last year to the Spuds who would believe this season we would be the only challengers to the FFP dodgers. The improvement is massive from last season 80+ points beat Wolves next week we equal the same wins as our Invincibles season.
Yes MA has made mistakes with team selections & tactics he’s the same as our young team learning on the job.
Let’s reserve judgement after the next transfer window if MA & EDU have not equipped the squad with what we require then we can complain on Champions League nights the tactics & squad are not good enough.
COYG
Arteta’s FAVOURITISM is what killed our Title hopes.😒
The likes of Saka, Xhaka, Zinchenko and even Martinelli were trash since March, he Still gave them 90mins in games.
And left Nketiah, Nelson, Jorgihno, Tierney on the Bench.
He even started Fabio Vieria ahead of Jorgihno against Southampton when his Beloved Xhaka was injured.
The Same Xhaka that made him Refuse buying Youri Tielemanns or Yves Bissouma to Partner Thomas Partey
As a coach, Arteta is Clueless most times,full of Bias/Sentiments and a huge DISSAPPOINTMENT!😕😏
A very disappointing anti-climax!
But there is a silver lining in all this I think. It leaves us in no illusions that we have a winning, or even competitive team. Maybe, if we went on to win the PL, or even chase City close to the very end, we could relax and gloat. But now the reality check is on; the hierarchy must improve the team significantly in order to build on whatever progress has been recorded this season
There is nothing to celebrate this season. It has been trophyless again. The only thing we can take from it is the smug look on our faces when they draw the CL. Let’s hope that isn’t the pinnacle.
@ Reggie
I am not trying to be funny, but I would rather drop to the Europa league after the group stage as we have a chance of winning it. Of course we had a chance of winning it this year but we threw it away with a bizarre team selection.
We are never going to win the CL, so that may be more realistic. I hope Arteta has learned from our failure in that.
Didn’t rotate enough this year and players have clearly faded at the end. Adding more won’t matter if Arteta continuously picks his favorites
Why did we bring in Jesus exactly? Leadership? Goals? How often does he play as a striker? He’s out of the box more than in and is in the backfield too much to be an effective striker.
I’d sell for 40 million if Real Madrid offered, don’t think he’s a striker at all, I get why Pep wasn’t convinced either.
I think it’s time for us to invest on a much more experienced manager. Arteta is not going to change the way we play and we have been found out from most of the teams apparently. The way we were set up against Forest today is beyond me. Seeing how awful we were playing and not changing a single thing was really frustrating to watch. Partey, Xhaka were pretty much useless today. We can’t expect every game Saka, Odergard or Martinelli will bail us out, hiding our profound weaknesses.
It’s time to move on from Arteta. Maybe we can swap him with Ancelotti, who knows…